Henexson, Stjernstrom power HA boys soccer win

Houston Academy goalkeeper Liam Stjernstrom earned a key save on a breakaway and Conner Henexson scored seconds later off an assist from Eli Sanera to help HA take a 2-1 double overtime win over Trinity in high school boys soccer action Wednesday in Montgomery.

The victory clinched a state playoff spot for Houston Academy (13-2 overall, 8-2 in Class 1A-3A, Region 2). The Raiders have to travel to Bayside Academy next week for the playoff contest.

Braden Phillipps scored in the first half for the first Raider goal.

The teams finished regulation tied 1-1 and neither scored in the first overtime.

Stjernstrom earned his save early in the second overtime and HA started a counterattack with Sanera setting up Henexson for a breakaway on the right side. Henexson then boomed it past the Trinity goalie in the left bottom corner.

Stjernstrom finished with 16 saves.

Trinity 5, Houston Academy 0: The Houston Academy fell to Trinity 5-0 in Wednesday soccer action. The Raiders finished the season 6-7 overall and 4-4 in region play.

Charles Henderson 8, G.W. Long 1: G.W. Long finished its first season in soccer with an 8-1 loss to Charles Henderson on Tuesday night.