Henning, G.W. Long top Prep Volleyball Spotlight

G.W. Long junior Breana Henning and the Rebel volleyball team earned the AHSAA’s Volleyball Spotlight top honor for Week 2 from Aug. 24-29.
The Rebels won seven matches during the week, including five in capturing the Ariton Purple Cat Invitational.
Henning sparked the tournament title with 57 kills, 18 aces, 24 digs and three assists and earned 90 kills, 25 aces and 38 digs overall during the week.
Emma Claire Long earned 38 kills, 19 digs and five aces at the tournament and had 59 kills, 38 digs and nine aces for the week. Makeena Long delivered 133 assists, six aces and five kills during the tournament and 203 assists, 18 aces and five kills overall during the week.
G.W. Long won the Purple Cat Tournament by beating New Brockton, Wicksburg and Dothan in pool play, Dale County in the semifinals and Dothan in the championship. All five matches were two-set sweeps.
Earlier in the week, the Rebels defeated Dale County and Houston Academy in regular-season matches, sweeping Dale County in three sets and beating the Raiders in four sets.
Enterprise athletes also earn recognition: Enterprise’s Lilly Rhoades and Hannah Chang also received recognition in the AHSAA weekly spotlight.
Rhoades earned 96 digs in seven matches for the Wildcats and Chang delivered 24 blocks and 36 kills over the seven contests.
G.W. Long streak snapped: G.W. Long, last year’s Class 2A state champion, had a 20-match winning streak snapped this past Tuesday when it lost to Class 5A Providence Christian.
The Rebels won their last 12 matches last year, concluding with the 2A state championship victory, and started this season at 8-0.
The last loss prior to Tuesday was last Oct. 15 against Houston Academy.
PCS, G.W. Long shoot up rankings: Providence Christian and G.W. Long made significant climbs in the latest al.com volleyball rankings this week.
Both teams are No. 2 in their respective classification.
The Eagles (6-3) moved up from No. 4 in the Class 5A poll, while Long (8-1) vaulted from No. 8 in Class 2A after going 7-1 in the week.
Pike Liberal Arts (3-1) moved into the AISA rankings at No. 10, while Kinston (2-1) eased up one spot to No. 8 in Class 1A.
Houston Academy is the only other area ranked team. The Raiders (5-9) dropped two spots in Class 3A from eighth to 10th after a 3-4 week.
Ariton, in Class 2A, is the lone team in the area in the others nominated category.
One tournament: After a heavy weekend of tournaments, this weekend’s schedule has only one team playing – Providence Christian at the annual MAC Attack Tournament hosted by Montgomery Academy.
The tournament is an eight-team event with two pools of four teams. Providence is in Pool B with Carver of Montgomery, Montgomery Catholic and Central of Phenix City. Catholic is ranked No. 9 in Class 3A.
The other pool features Class 4A top-ranked Montgomery Academy, Elmore County, Brewbaker Tech and Pike Road.
The tournament opens with pool play at 8:30 a.m. The semifinals are expected to be contested around 3 p.m. with the championship match to follow.
Five coaches win debuts: Five area coaches won debuts with new teams this season.
The five were Enterprise’s Jennifer Graham, Dale County’s Hannah Chancey, Daleville’s Todd Reynolds, Abbeville Christian’s Judson Campbell and Emmanuel Christian’s Alexis Johnson-Clark.
Graham won her Enterprise debut with a win over Providence Christian. Chancey won hers at Dale County during a doubleheader sweep of Abbeville and Geneva County. Reynolds won his Daleville debut over Elba and Campbell won his ACA debut with a victory over Emmanuel Christian. All the wins except Reynolds were on Aug. 20. Reynolds’ win was on Aug. 25.
Emmanuel Christian’s Johnson-Clark won a debut at her alma mater on Aug. 14 over the Wiregrass Kings.
Meanwhile, the other six new coaches in the area all lost debuts with their team. Those coaches are Geneva’s Ashton Williams (against G.W. Long), New Brockton’s Kris Clay (to Kinston), Pike County’s Carter Burleson (to Opp), Houston County’s Daphnie Hamm (to Eufaula), Pike Liberal Arts’ Lara Lee Jones (to Fort Dale Academy) and Lakeside’s Allison Coates (to Edgewood Academy).
