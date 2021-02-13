High School Baseball: Carroll falls to Stanhope Elmore, Alabama Christian

Carroll lost a pair of games Saturday, falling to Stanhope Elmore 10-0 and to Alabama Christian 16-5.
In the loss to Stanhope, the Eagles had only three hits – singles each from Alex Brighton, Judson Patterson and Wells Ganey.
Against ACA, the Eagles finished with eight hits with Jack Chancey earning two hits. He also drove in a run. Brighton had a double and drove in two runs. Devin Bryant added a hit and RBI for the Eagles.
