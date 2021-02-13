 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Baseball: Carroll falls to Stanhope Elmore, Alabama Christian
0 comments

High School Baseball: Carroll falls to Stanhope Elmore, Alabama Christian

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
prep baseball logo FOR WEBSITE POSTING ONLY

Carroll lost a pair of games Saturday, falling to Stanhope Elmore 10-0 and to Alabama Christian 16-5.

In the loss to Stanhope, the Eagles had only three hits – singles each from Alex Brighton, Judson Patterson and Wells Ganey.

Against ACA, the Eagles finished with eight hits with Jack Chancey earning two hits. He also drove in a run. Brighton had a double and drove in two runs. Devin Bryant added a hit and RBI for the Eagles.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert