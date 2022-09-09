HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Headland edges Rehobeth, Enterprise and HA roll

REHOBETH – Luke Nelson rushed for 147 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns as Headland got a 12-3 win at Rehobeth on Friday in high school football action.

Jaxon Williams added 134 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Rehobeth got a 23-yard field goal by Jacob Vickers for its lone points.

Defensively for Headland, Caleb Dozier had eight tackles, including three for loss. Cornelius Arnold had seven tackles and three pass break-ups.

Kendrell Corbitt, Conner Cook and Cole Shaw each had six tackles. Cook also recovered a fumble.

Enterprise 58, Smiths Station 14: Mykel Johnson took the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown and the rout was on as Enterprise kept piling it on with quick strikes.

Enterprise made it 13-0 after a two-play, 16-yard drive capped by an 11-yard TD pass from Aiden White to Johnson.

With 7:16 to play in the first quarter, White connected with Tre Kemmerlin on a 31-yard touchdown pass and Drew Pickard added the extra point kick to make it 20-0.

A 7-yard scoring run by Amare Griffin made it 27-0 in the first quarter following the PAT. Pickard knocked through a 26-yard field goal, pushing the score to 30-0.

In the second quarter, Raymond McGoley scored on a 2-yard run and White threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Kemmerlin.

With 2:10 left before halftime, Erys Nall scored on a 13-yard run and Pickard kicked the PAT to make it 51-0 at the half.

Following a Smiths Station touchdown to begin the third quarter, Enterprise got back on the scoreboard on the final play of the period when Walker Turner caught a fumble in the air and returned it 20-yards for a touchdown.

Houston Academy 49, Ashford 16: Kadyn Mitchell and Will Wells connected for three long first-half touchdowns to help Houston Academy defeat Ashford in a Class 3A, Region 2 game.

Wells caught an 80-yard touchdown from Mitchell on the Raiders’ first offensive play, added a 76-yard reception in the second quarter and made a leaping 36-yard catch in the end zone on the final play of the half.

HA also scored on a 21-yard run by Earvin Reynolds Jr., a 20-yard pass from Mitchell to Brady Whigham, a 6-yard run by Mitchell and a 53-yard touchdown run by Hughes Mitchell late in the game.

Ashford scored on a 29-yard pass from Coy Paramore to Cameron Fields in the first half and a 1-yard run by Braylon Bigham late in the fourth quarter.

Opp 20, Providence Christian 14: Gray Jennings threw for 160 yards and a touchdown and Robbie Gafford intercepted a pass to seal the victory for the Bobcats.

For Opp (3-1 overall, 3-0 region), Terry Davis rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown and also had three catches for 65 yards. Zeb Green had a 44-yard touchdown catch.

Jennings rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries.

Defensively, Colby Ballard and Jennings each had 10 tackles. Nelson Hall had eight tackles and caused a fumble. DaDa Stoudemire and Javion Stoudemire each had seven tackles.

Gafford had five tackles to go along with the big interception to halt a late Eagles’ drive.

B.T. Washington 26, Geneva 7: Noah Johnson rushed for 108 yards on 20 carries for the Panthers in the defeat.

Johnson was also 7-of-11 passing for 29 yards, which included a 14-yard touchdown to Quentin McIntyre. Johnson was also intercepted once.

Kingston Tolbert rushed for 48 yards on 15 carries and Tayshaun McReynolds tallied 21 yards on four carries.

Defensively for Geneva, Trent Mitchum intercepted a pass and had three tackles. Jimmy Pettis and Dayton Landingham each had four tackles.

Zion Chapel 19, Samson 6: Zion Chapel got its first victory for new head coach Cody Keene.

For Samson, Josh Lowery had 93 yards rushing for a 5-yard touchdown.

Brody Mixon had a big game defensively for the Tigers with 15 tackles and a fumble recovery. He also had 77 yards rushing offensively. Josh Lowery had six tackles and Dominto Rafael Fernando had five.

Jacob Branch threw for 39 yards – 30 of those yards coming on a pass to Tavaris Johnson.

Montgomery Catholic 58, Slocomb 0: Despite being shut out, Slocomb got a big game rushing from Rashawn Miller with 111 yards. He also had 45 yards in catches. Cade Birge had 50 yards passing.

Braylon Miller led the RedTop defense with seven tackles.

Straughn 35, Clarke County 21: Micah Turner caught two touchdowns from Layne Grantham for 8 yards and 40 yards to lead Straughn, which improved to 3-0.

Grantham also had a 2-yard TD run and rushed for 130 yards on 12 carries. Aaron Olhava scored 2 two touchdowns on the ground as well for the Tigers. Olhava had 14 carries for 101 yards.

LaFayette-Barbour County moved to Saturday: Friday’s scheduled game between LaFayette and Barbour County in Clayton was moved to Saturday because of weather issues. The two teams will play at 1 p.m.