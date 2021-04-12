High School Golf: Providence’s Thompson finishes third

Providence Christian senior Lauren Thompson finished third among the 79-golfer field at the Auburn Saugahatchee Invitational on Monday, firing a 1-under par 71.
Pike Road’s Yvette Gordon fired a 5-under 67 to win the event and Hewitt-Trussville’s Molly Davidson carded a 4-under-68 for second place. Thompson’s 71 was two strokes better than fourth place Taylor Trible of Spain Park, who had a 73.
As a team, Providence Christian finished tied for ninth and Enterprise finished in 13th place in the 16-team field. The Eagles fired a 289, tying with the Auburn White team, while the Wildcats had a 300 score. Hewitt-Trussville won the meet with a 235, one stroke better than the Auburn Blue team’s 236. Spain Park was third with a 238.
Other Providence scores were Emma Kate Mobly and Ela G. Fletcher with a 109 and Juliane Reed with a 124.
Enterprise was led by Isabella Holtz with a 94 and Meredith Black with a 101. Maci McCarty followed with a 105. Ansley Gatlin had a 124. Hailey Rotenberry, competing as an individual, had a 103.
Houston Academy leads after opening day: Houston Academy’s “A” team led after the first day of the two-day, 16-team Raider/Eagle Classic at the Dothan Country Club.
Monday’s play featured 18 holes of three best balls of five players per hole and nine holes of a two-man and three-man scramble.
The Raiders finished with a 9-under-par 271 total, two strokes better than Northridge (273) and three ahead of third-place Enterprise (274). UMS-Wright and Auburn (both 275) were tied for fourth.
Houston Academy’s “B” was in 10th place with a 310, Opp was 12th after a 321. Providence Christian (349), Houston Academy “C” (351) and Northside Methodist (355) were 14th through 16th after the opening day.
Play continues Tuesday with a traditional 18-hole format.