High School Wrestling: Northside Methodist’s Bright finishes third
High School Wrestling: Northside Methodist's Bright finishes third

Northside Methodist freshman Sam Bright finished third in the 122-pound weight class at the Arnold IBT event in Panama City Saturday.

Bright won his first three matches, earning first-period pins over North Bay Haven’s India Junlunkan and Deane Bozeman’s Morgan Duvall and taking a second-period win by pin over Crestview’s Stephen Mccosker.

He then lost on first-period pins to North Bay Haven’s Tristen Le’ in the semifinals and to Arnold’s Lucas Biddle in the third-place match.

Two other Northside Methodist wrestlers competed at the Arnold meet – Thomas Whitehurst and Noah Davis. Both placed sixth in their weight class – Whitehurst at 162 and Davis at 184.

Overall, the three helped Northside Methodist earn 23 points, placing 11th at the meet.

 

