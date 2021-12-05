Himes hired as new Headland softball coach

While building the program is her on agenda, she stressed it wasn’t her top priority in coaching the Rams.

“My first approach is that I not only want to develop them as sports players, but I want to develop them as individuals as they grow up and become young adults,” Himes said. “There are a lot of life lessons that can be learned through sports, so that is my first priority – to teach them more than just the game, but also about life.

“The second thing is something that Jerry Goodson told me when I was a player – and I hope it sticks with my future players like it stuck with me – and that things will happen in your life that you can’t control, but the two things you can always control are your attitude and your hustle.

“That is the basis of my coaching philosophy. I want them to always have a positive attitude because things are going to happen in life and in sports and it’s that positive attitude that keeps you going.

“You can do a lot by working hard. Same thing with attitude – it will get you far in the sports world and get you far in life.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.