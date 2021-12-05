Himes hired as new Headland softball coach

Anna Himes won’t have any difficulty remembering the timing of her first head coaching job.
Himes, an Ariton assistant coach the last three years, was hired as Headland softball coach this past Monday after a process that started with a phone call from Rams athletic director Reggie Melton while she was on the final day of her honeymoon in the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia.
“It was really unexpected,” Himes said. “I was on my honeymoon, oddly enough, when they called and asked if I would be interested in the job. I didn’t think much of it at first, but the more I prayed about it and talked to my husband about it, I just felt it was something that I wanted to pursue. It was crazy how it all fell into place.
“I am thankful for the opportunity that Headland has provided me and I am ready to get started.”
Himes will start her duties at Headland on Dec. 13. She will also be a physical education teacher at Headland Middle School.
“She seemed to be the right fit for us,” Headland principal Jason Bradford said. “She has a lot of experience and has been under some good teachers and good coaches. We have heard nothing but great things about her.”
A 2015 Ariton graduate, Himes, then Anna Marsh, played all three outfield positions with the Purple Cat program under head coach Jerry Goodson.
After obtaining her P.E. degree, she returned to Ariton as an assistant coach to Goodson for two years, primarily dealing with hitting and fielding with the outfielders. She was also an assistant JV coach for the program.
She coached her third year at Ariton this past season, under new head coach Haley Goodson Barefield, who took over after Jerry Goodson retired.
After the final day of the honeymoon and returning home, Himes interviewed for her teaching and coaching jobs at Headland. Upon her hire, she has quickly gotten to know some of the people in the community.
“I have talked to the principals and different people in the community and they all have been very welcoming, so I am excited to get started,” Himes said.
As a player and a coach at nearby Ariton, she is familiar with the Headland softball program. She recalled playing against some quality Ram teams, but knows that the program has hit some rough patches lately.
“When I was playing, I knew they were a close-knit and proud community,” Himes said. “I am looking forward to continue that legacy while building the program back up to what it used to be and what I knew it was when I was in school. I want to bring back that competitiveness to the program.”
While building the program is her on agenda, she stressed it wasn’t her top priority in coaching the Rams.
“My first approach is that I not only want to develop them as sports players, but I want to develop them as individuals as they grow up and become young adults,” Himes said. “There are a lot of life lessons that can be learned through sports, so that is my first priority – to teach them more than just the game, but also about life.
“The second thing is something that Jerry Goodson told me when I was a player – and I hope it sticks with my future players like it stuck with me – and that things will happen in your life that you can’t control, but the two things you can always control are your attitude and your hustle.
“That is the basis of my coaching philosophy. I want them to always have a positive attitude because things are going to happen in life and in sports and it’s that positive attitude that keeps you going.
“You can do a lot by working hard. Same thing with attitude – it will get you far in the sports world and get you far in life.”