Hits for Heroes begins Friday; celebrates 10th year

Irvin threw out the first pitch in the first Hits for Heroes event 10 years ago.

All of this is part of the opening ceremony that takes place Saturday at 1 p.m. Dunning said there is a theme for this event.

“This is about recognition and awareness that we are proud to be Americans,” Dunning said. “When you leave this event, you should feel proud to be an American. It is a chance to honor our veterans. When we hand out those camouflage jerseys to the teams, we tell the guys to wear them proudly to honor our veterans. And we tell them when they see a veteran, don’t be afraid to say thank you for your service. I am honored to be a part of this.”

Saturday’s event is just part of a weeklong celebration that will take place at Northcutt Field. This year’s event will be a little different. For the first time, the opening weekend will involve only junior college teams. Snead State will join local junior colleges Wallace, Enterprise State and LBW of Andalusia. While Wallace and Enterprise have been participants for several years, this is the first year for LBW.