Hits for Heroes begins Friday; celebrates 10th year

This year it’s not just a bunch of baseball games. It’s not just an event to honor veterans. This year it’s a celebration.
That’s how Angela Dunning describes this year’s Hits for Heroes. Dunning is one of the co-founders of Hits for Heroes, the charitable organization dedicated to raising awareness of wounded service members, financially aiding service organizations and sponsoring athletic events that accomplish these goals.
For the local area, that means baseball games beginning Friday morning and lasting through next Saturday at Northcutt Field. A total of 30 baseball teams – colleges and high schools – are involved.
“This is our 10th annual event,” Dunning said. “So we’ve got a lot of special things planned. We really want to get the community involved.”
One of the highlights of the event has always been the landing of a helicopter in centerfield with a veteran on board who brings in the game ball. This year there will be three veterans on board—a Vietnam veteran, a Desert Storm veteran, and a veteran from the recent war on terror. And that’s not all.
“The flag will be presented by the combined Honor Guard of the Dothan Police Department and the Dothan Fire Department,” Dunning said. “The national anthem will be sung by the Wallace College Sound, and the first pitch will be thrown out by Col. E.J. Irvin.”
Irvin threw out the first pitch in the first Hits for Heroes event 10 years ago.
All of this is part of the opening ceremony that takes place Saturday at 1 p.m. Dunning said there is a theme for this event.
“This is about recognition and awareness that we are proud to be Americans,” Dunning said. “When you leave this event, you should feel proud to be an American. It is a chance to honor our veterans. When we hand out those camouflage jerseys to the teams, we tell the guys to wear them proudly to honor our veterans. And we tell them when they see a veteran, don’t be afraid to say thank you for your service. I am honored to be a part of this.”
Saturday’s event is just part of a weeklong celebration that will take place at Northcutt Field. This year’s event will be a little different. For the first time, the opening weekend will involve only junior college teams. Snead State will join local junior colleges Wallace, Enterprise State and LBW of Andalusia. While Wallace and Enterprise have been participants for several years, this is the first year for LBW.
“It is just an honor for us to be invited,” said LBW coach Steve Helms. “Without our Vets, none of this would be possible. I respect them so much for what they have done for us. We are happy to come and bring a crowd to help our veterans.”
That thought was echoed by the other coaches. Enterprise State’s Bubba Frichter, whose campus is only a few miles from Fort Rucker, said “We love playing in this event. It’s great for what it does for the veterans of our community.”
Frichter said while this event supports veterans, it also benefits his program.
“A lot of people don’t get a chance to see us play,” he said. “We play during the daytime and often on a weekday afternoon. This event draws a good crowd and it’s an exciting atmosphere.”
Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said he and his team are looking forward to playing in the event.
“It’s not just about baseball,” Sasser said. “I want our guys exposed to these veterans. I want them to see what some of these guys have gone through just so we can play baseball. It is privilege for us to be able to play in this game.”
After bad weather cancelled last year’s opening weekend and 13 of the scheduled 20 games, Dunning said she’s just hoping for good weather. LBW and Enterprise will get things started at 9 on Friday morning, followed by LBW and Snead State at 12, and the last game of the day will feature Enterprise and Snead.
On Saturday, LBW will play Snead at 9 with the opening ceremony at 1, followed by Wallace and Enterprise. The 26 high school teams will begin play Monday. The complete game schedule can be found at HitsforHeroes.org.