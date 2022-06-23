Hixon leaving Pike Lib baseball for Chipola; Will Austin hired to replace him

Rush Hixon is leaving home to pursue a dream.

Will Austin, meanwhile, is getting a chance to lead a team on the field named after a close grandfather.

The two paths are happening after Hixon decided to leave as head baseball coach at Pike Liberal Arts, his alma mater, to become an assistant coach at Chipola College in nearby Marianna, Fla., and Austin was hired to replace him. The two moves were announced Thursday by PLAS officials.

Hixon, a 2015 graduate and three-sport athlete at Pike Liberal Arts who played on baseball’s first state title team in 2012, had guided the Patriots program the past two years, amassing a 61-10-2 record with both teams winning state titles.

“It was a hard decision, the hardest decision I have made in my professional life,” Hixon said in an interview with the Dothan Eagle. “It was so hard because it is hard to walk away from a good thing and we had a good thing here. I really like the groups that are coming up for many years to come at Pike, but when I set out to become a head coach at a young age, I had dreams to coach Division I baseball (in college) and in order to get to that point, this is a step that has to be taken.

“For me, the chance to coach at a place like Chipola with its rich history and with head coach Jeff Johnson at the helm of it, it was a no brainer for my career. Did it make it any easier? No. But at some time, you have to take that appropriate step to chase your dream.”

He added, “I am leaving home and leaving a place that is dear and near to my heart.”

Hixon will serve as Chipola’s recruiting coordinator and help with the Indians’ pitching staff.

During his tenure at Pike Lib, Hixon was also an assistant coach in football. Last fall, he took over as head coach of the team during the semifinals and finals and helped guide the Patriots to the state title after the resignation of Mario White.

After graduating from Pike Lib, Hixon signed to play at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, but transferred to Central Alabama Community College after one season.

At Central Alabama, he earned all-region first team and all-north first team honors as a pitcher in 2017. He was also named a 2017 ABCA NJCAA Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner.

In 2018, he signed to play at Troy University and lettered two seasons with the Trojans. During his senior season at Troy, he had the second-best ERA on the Trojan pitching staff.

“There are a lot of people here that I owe thanks for getting me to this point and allowing me to take this professional step,” Hixon said of his tenure at Pike Lib. “I will never be able to repay those people, but there are a whole lot of people who have had a hand in my success. It wasn’t just me.”

His replacement, Austin, has ties to Pike Lib. He served as assistant baseball coach at the school for two seasons in 2018-19. He returns to the program after three years as an assistant coach at Ariton, where he helped the Purple Cats to two state semifinal appearances.

But Austin’s biggest tie to Pike Lib is his grandfather, Butch Austin, who guided Pike Liberal Arts baseball program for 21 seasons before retiring in 2014. The home park for the Patriots is named Butch Austin Field and his No. 20 jersey is retired.

Though he was an assistant coach at PLAS a few years back, the opportunity to direct a team on the field named after his grandfather is special to Will Austin.

“It is something special as most people don’t get that opportunity in their lifetime,” said Austin in a Dothan Eagle interview, ironically speaking while at his grandfather’s house. “It is a flattering opportunity.”

The new Patriot coach is also excited about the opportunity to continue the legacy of the Patriot baseball program, which has won five state titles since 2012 under three different coaches.

“I know my granddad – Mr. Butch – and the legacy he built there and what coach Allen Ponder did and what coach Rush built upon. The championships they have won and the groundwork they have laid is super special to me. It is a special place and I am excited to build on what those guys have done.”

Austin, though, will have to do his building in a new association as the Patriots move from the Alabama Independent Schools Association into the Alabama High School Association this fall.

“It is a great time for Pike Lib right now,” Austin said. “It is an opportunity to get into the AHSAA competition. There will be some quality teams we will face next year and I am looking forward to that challenge and getting our guys ready to compete in the AHSAA. It will be great for the school and great for the program.”

Austin, whose parents both lived in Troy and graduated from Charles Henderson High School but moved around in his younger years, was an all-state player in both football and baseball at Savannah Christian Academy in Savannah, Ga., graduating in 2012. He played centerfield in baseball.

He played college baseball at Valdosta (Ga.) State for a year before transferring to Southern Union State Community College and finishing at Armstrong State University back in his home of Savannah, Ga.

The new coach felt blessed to take over at Pike Lib.

“Foremost, we will be good men off the field,” Austin said. “We will carry ourselves the right way and play the game the right way. After that, if you do the little things the right way on and off the field, the winning will take care of itself.

“We want to compete for state championships. Our goal is to be the best we can be. We will be a team that does the little things. We are going to hustle and play the game the right way.”

In addition to his baseball position, Austin will be an assistant coach in football and teach history at the school.

The baseball change is the fourth at Pike Lib. Last week, the school announced that Travis Baxley would take over as the Patriots’ head football coach, replacing Hixon.

In addition, Hixon confirmed Thursday that Laura Lee Jones was hired as the girls basketball coach to replace Brandon Matthews, who recently took a job as Greenville basketball coach. Jones has been on the Pike Lib staff and was the head volleyball coach last season.