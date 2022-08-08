 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holmes-Smith earns runner-up; falls short of Pan Am trip

  • Updated
  • 0
Holmes-Smith

Enterprise High's Evelyn Holmes-Smith, shown after winning at the Alabama Girls State Championships in the winter, just missed earning a spot to the Pan Am Games in November.

 Submitted

Enterprise female wrestling star Evelyn Holmes-Smith finished as a runner-up in the 15U 54 kg (119 pounds) weight class at Saturday’s Pan American Championship qualifier in Omaha, Neb., just missing a spot on the United States team for the Pan Am Games in November in Apartado, Colombia.

Only the individual champion in a weight class in the freestyle meet advanced to represent the USA in Colombia.

Holmes-Smith, a sophomore at Enterprise, won a semifinal match over Amaya Ainososa of Colorado 6-2 before losing to Isabella Marie Gonzales of California 9-2 in the finals.

Holmes-Smith and Gonzales also competed in a Greco-Roman best of three matches with Gonzales winning twice, 9-2 and 11-0.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert