Holmes-Smith earns runner-up; falls short of Pan Am trip

Enterprise female wrestling star Evelyn Holmes-Smith finished as a runner-up in the 15U 54 kg (119 pounds) weight class at Saturday’s Pan American Championship qualifier in Omaha, Neb., just missing a spot on the United States team for the Pan Am Games in November in Apartado, Colombia.

Only the individual champion in a weight class in the freestyle meet advanced to represent the USA in Colombia.

Holmes-Smith, a sophomore at Enterprise, won a semifinal match over Amaya Ainososa of Colorado 6-2 before losing to Isabella Marie Gonzales of California 9-2 in the finals.

Holmes-Smith and Gonzales also competed in a Greco-Roman best of three matches with Gonzales winning twice, 9-2 and 11-0.