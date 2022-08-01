Holmes-Smith, Kirk pace Enterprise Assassins' performances at Deep South Duals

With Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Cody Kirk leading the charge, the Enterprise Assassins Wrestling Club had strong performances at the prestigious Deep South Duals in Hoover this past weekend.

The Assassins had four clubs compete at the three-day meet that featured 143 clubs from 28 states and more than 1,000 wrestlers. The Assassins were represented by two high school boys teams, a K-8 team and a girls team.

The Assassins High School Black, the main varsity team at Enterprise High with a few additions to help fill the roster, finished second in the Silver Bracket after eight dual matches. The High School Red team, mostly the EHS JV with a few other wrestlers throughout the state filling up the roster, finished third in the Bronze Bracket.

The girls team reached the gold bracket and finished fourth out of nine teams overall, while the K-8 team finished sixth in the A division and 13th overall out of 15 teams.

The event featured team duals on Friday and Saturday and an individual tournament on Sunday.

Holmes-Smith and Kirk, both sophomores at Enterprise High, earned All-America honors during the duals by going undefeated. They added national champion titles during the individual part of the tourney.

Mallory Ladd, a sophomore at Enterprise High, and Lena Johannson, a Weaver High wrestler who competed for the Assassins girls team, also earned All-American honors. Ladd, competing in the girls heavyweight division, finished 9-1 at the tournament, while Johannson went 7-0 at the 140-pound class.

On the boys side, Jacob Clark, a Beauregard athlete who competed for the Assassins at 220 pounds, also earned All-American after going 7-1. Luke Blair of Crestview, who wrestled for the Assassins in the K-8 50 pound weight class, also earned All-American honors with a 9-1 record

All-American honors were given in the duals to individuals that went unbeaten or lost only once.

Two other Assassin girls wrestlers just missed earning All-American. Both Taimane Benemerito (120/130) and Mackenzie Schultz (155/175) went 8-2. On the boys side, Sam Lynon went 6-2 at 170, also just missing All-American honors.

Holmes-Smith, competing in the 120-pound weight class but also wrestling up in several matches at 130, went 7-0 during the two-day dual format. On Sunday, she finished 3-0 at 120 pounds in the girls individual competition and wrestled in the schoolgirl 120-130 freestyle and the high school girls 120-126 freestyle, going 2-0 in both divisions. Overall, she finished the three-day weekend with a 14-0 record.

Kirk wrestled up at 152 in the duals and went 8-0. He went 4-0 in the schoolboy 145-152 division to win a national championship title. He also competed in the high school 145 weight class, going 2-2. Overall, Kirk finished the three days of competition with a 12-2 record.

Kameron Stiffler and Grier Hunt won national champion titles during Sunday’s action to match Holmes-Smith and Kirk.

Stiffler, an Enterprise High sophomore, won his national title honor in the schoolboy 120 weight class, winning all three of his matches. Hunt, another EHS sophomore, went 4-0 in the schoolboy 125 to claim a national title. Overall at the tournament, Stiffler finished with an 8-6 record.

Freshman Kaemon Smith finished third in Sunday’s individual part with a 2-2 record in the schoolboy 140-weight class.

The Assassins Black varsity team also got solid performances from Land Bell and Reese Thorne. Bell, a 145-pounder from Tallassee, went 5-3 during the dual portion of the meet, and Thorne, a 113-pounder from Beauregard, went 5-4.

The Assassins Red team, meanwhile, was led by Christian Preston of Wetumpka, who went 7-2 in the 225-pound weight class. Ray Favaza of Louisiana went 6-2 at 170 pounds, while Nathan Nelson (106 pounds) of Tallassee, Luke Favaza (113) of Louisiana and Kristian Seals (152) of Stanhope Elmore all went 5-3.

Abcde Elam of Niceville, Fla., went 7-3 at 55 pounds to add to the performances of Holmes-Smith, Johannson, Ladd and Schultz for the girls team.

In the K-8 division, Nate Trujillo (145) and Christopher Elam (60 pounds), both of Niceville, Fla., finished 8-2 and Samson Dobbs (100) of Social Circle, Ga., finished 6-4 for the Assassins.

Faison leads Patriots: Josie Faison earned two top three finishes to lead the Patriots Wrestling Club of Dothan on Sunday at the Deep South National meet at the Finley Center in Hoover.

Faison, who wrestles at Northside Methodist Academy, placed second in the high school girls 152-160 division and third in the high school girls 152-160 classification. She went 1-1 at 152-160 and 0-2 in the three-person 160-170 bracket.

Tristin Robinson finished fourth in the girls 138-145 class after going 1-2.

Also wrestling for the Patriots were Carson Shinaberry (1-2, bantam 65), Cole Motzenbecker (0-54, schoolboys 130-135), Joshua Mercer (1-2, high school 145) and Cote Spaulding (1-1, girls 85-92).