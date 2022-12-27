HOOPS CLASSIC ROUNDUP: Dothan, Geneva County, Headland and Ashford advance

Sparked by a string of 12 straight points in the third quarter, the Dothan Wolves opened up a comfortable lead and maintained control in downing Eufaula 48-32 in the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic at the Dothan Civic Center on Tuesday night.

The Wolves ended Eufaula’s reign as three-time defending tournament champion (2018, 2019 and 2021) and avenged last year’s championship loss. In addition, a string of four straight finals appearance comes to an end for Eufaula, which was also runner-up in 2017. There was no tournament in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Dothan (11-3) advanced to a second-round match-up Wednesday against Geneva County. Eufaula (6-7) was eliminated from the tournament.

“We wanted to come out and control the pace and make it a defensive game,” Dothan head coach Jeremy Bynum said. “We wanted to control the tempo and make them play our game.

"I thought the kids came out and handled the (Civic Center) environment. The moment wasn’t too big for them, which is good as we go on in this tournament and to other tournaments, like the area tournament.”

The Wolves capitalized on a rebounding advantage, finishing with a 37-29 edge overall, sparked by 17 offensive boards.

“We didn’t rebound the ball,” Eufaula head coach Michael Smith said. “I think we had nine offensive rebounds and a total of 29 and they had 37. They had too many second-chance shots. You can’t give up that many offensive rebounds (17) and expect to win the ball game.”

Bynum also felt the rebounding effort was key for his team.

“That is something we value a lot and take pride in,” Bynum said. “At halftime, we were up just 19-16 and I challenged the guys to win that by 10 and we won by eight. Those (offensive rebounds) are huge possessions to keep the ball alive and allowed us to get some field goals.”

Troy signee Thomas Dowd sparked the Wolves, earning a game-high 20 points and 14 rebounds with eight of the rebounds on offense. He also had three steals.

“I have been around a lot of high-level athletes and Division-I players and he is right there,” Bynum said. “Troy is getting a good one. He is coachable and plays hard.”

Mehkai Menefee added 14 points for Dothan, sparked by 4-of-5 3-point shooting.

Eufaula, which made just 28.6 percent from the floor (10-of-35), was led by Toney Coleman Jr. with 10 points. Lekeveyunate Pugh, Yhonzae Pierre and Jakori Rump added six each with Pierre grabbing 11 rebounds.

After Eufaula opened the third quarter with Pierre hitting 1-of-2 free throws and Patrick Screws earning a layup, the Wolves howled their way to 12 straight points to build a 34-17 advantage. Dowd had seven points in the spurt, which included a 3-pointer and two putbacks. Menefee added a 3-pointer right behind Dowd’s. Raymon Blackmon finished the run with a driving layup and bank shot in the middle of the lane.

The Tigers got the margin down to nine early in the fourth quarter, but Dothan scored 11 straight to pull away for good. Dowd had six points and three offensive rebounds in the surge.

Geneva County 48, Daleville 47: Early on it appeared Geneva County was going to cruise to an easy opening-round win over Daleville at the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic on Tuesday afternoon.

In the end, the Bulldogs had to deliver a dramatic rally.

Once leading by 16 points in the first quarter, Geneva County rallied from a 7-point deficit in the game’s final 1:15 to escape with a 48-47 win over the Warhawks at the Dothan Civic Center.

KenLi Preyer’s reverse layup down the left baseline with 11.5 seconds left finished off a game-ending 8-0 spurt to help the Bulldogs take the win.

“He is a left-handed kid so he had to finish with his right hand,” Geneva County head coach Josh Thompson said. “It was impressive. He is a good athlete.”

Geneva County advanced to the second round to play Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. against Dothan.

“The kids responded there at the end,” Thompson said of the final minute. “They played well there to win the game, but we just had too many mistakes in the middle of the game that you can’t make in area play or postseason play.”

Daleville, behind a 17-0 run, overcame an 11-point deficit (37-26) to go up 43-37 with 4:15 left.

The Warhawks increased the lead to 47-40 following a turnaround jumper by Jeremiah Moore with 1:33 left.

After a turnover by both teams, Geneva County’s Robert Darden knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the margin to four. Both teams committed a traveling violation on their next possession with Geneva County’s coming off a rebound after a missed 3-pointer.

A steal off the press by Geneva County’s Omari Holmes led to a Darden fastbreak layup that closed the gap to 47-45 with 44.8 seconds left.

Daleville, which had trouble with turnovers throughout the game finishing with 33, had a traveling violation off the Bulldog press with 35.2 seconds left.

On the ensuing inbounds play on its baseline, Geneva County passed to the left corner to Darden, who nearly knocked down a 3-pointer as he was fouled, but it rimmed out. He then hit 1-of-3 free throws, making it 47-46.

Daleville threw a pass out of bounds against the Bulldog press with 30.7 seconds left – the fifth straight turnover for the Warhawks after getting the seven-point advantage.

On the ensuing play, Preyer, with the clock running under 15 seconds left, found a path down the left baseline, but he had to go underneath the basket with a Warhawk in the middle of the lane to produce his go-ahead reverse layup on the right side of the basket for a 48-47 lead.

After a Daleville timeout with 5.4 seconds left, the Warhawks inbounded from the baseline to standout Moses McDowell despite a double team. As he dribbled upcourt with two defenders on him, McDowell had the basketball stripped away from him and it went out of bounds with 0.5 seconds left with Daleville maintaining possession.

The Warhawks had one last chance but an inbounds pass to the middle of the lane was batted into the air by a Geneva County player and the horn sounded to end the game without Daleville getting a shot off.

Preyer finished with 16 points to pace Geneva County. Darden followed with 13 points and Holmes had 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Preyer and Holmes both had five steals, part of 13 for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs won despite hitting just 29 percent from the floor (20-of-69), including a frigid 16.0 percent on 3-pointers (4-of-25), and turning it over 16 times.

McDowell led Daleville with 24 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots. Moore, a 6-foot-3 post player, finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, including eight points and several rebounds in the fourth quarter to help power the Warhawks late.

Headland 51, Georgiana 50: Headland seized a lead in the first quarter and fought off several Georgiana challenges to beat the Panthers in Tuesday’s second game at the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.

The Rams led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter, 29-25 at halftime and 38-36 after three periods.

A Ty Beasley 3-pointer and a fastbreak layup and free throw by Jaxon Williams pushed Headland up 44-36 early in the fourth quarter.

But as they did several times in the game, the Panthers came clawing back, cutting the margin to one at 46-45 following a driving layup through the defense by Jacob Lowery with 4:15 still to play.

The Rams pushed the margin back to four at 50-46 following a putback by Williams, but the Panthers tied it with 1:55 left following a driving bank shot by Nasir Cheatham and a layup by Marques Payton after Cheatham threaded a pass through the Ram defense.

After Williams missed a 3-pointer, Caleb Dozier earned a steal in the halfcourt set for Headland after Georgiana’s Deandre Mobley got off balance outside and tried to throw inside. The steal led to Williams hitting 1-of-2 free throws with 1:12 left to put Headland up 51-50.

It would turn out to be the game’s final points as defense ruled at the end.

The Panthers, who were trying to earn their first lead since the opening two minutes of the game, couldn’t get a shot off down the stretch. The final chance came with 8.6 seconds after a Headland missed shot and a time out.

Georgiana got the ball in the hands of Cheatham, who had a team-high 16 points, but he lost control of the ball as he entered the lane and was tied up for a jump ball situation by Headland’s Williams. The possession belonged to Headland with 1.2 seconds left.

After two time outs, the Rams threw a long pass upcourt that was caught by Williams and he dribbled the time out.

Cornelius Arnold led Headland with 17 points, hitting 8-of-13 shots. Williams and Dozier both added nine points.

Cheatham’s 16 led Georgiana. He also had a game-high 11 rebounds. Payton followed with 10 points.

Ashford 69, Northside Methodist 45: Ashford dominated the final game of the opening round, routing Northside Methodist.

The Yellow Jackets took a 10-8 lead to 25-12 by the end of the first quarter and built the margin to 47-24 at halftime.

Four players scored in double figures to lead Ashford. Cameron Fields earned 20 points, Jeremiah Reece 11 and both Kobe Small and Pete Reaves had 10 each. Fields and Reece had a team-high eight rebounds.

Braylen Clements paced NMA with 17 points and Ty Chapple had 12. Clements also led the Knights with eight rebounds.