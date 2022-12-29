HOOPS CLASSIC ROUNDUP: HA, Dothan advance to tourney finals

It’s an all-city of Dothan championship game in the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

The Houston Academy Raiders rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Carroll 42-38 and the Dothan Wolves pulled away in the second half for a 57-42 win over Headland in the tournament semifinals on Thursday night on Johnny Oppert Court at the Dothan Civic Center.

The Class 3A fourth-ranked Raiders (17-1) and the Wolves (13-3) meet in the championship Friday at 5 p.m. Carroll (16-2) and Headland (13-5) play in the consolation game at 3 p.m.

Houston Academy 42, Carroll 38: In the first two quarters of Thursday’s first semifinal game, the Carroll Eagles defense got the better of Houston Academy’s offense.

But it was the Raiders who delivered the defensive work in the clutch.

In a battle of state semifinal teams from a year ago, 3A fourth-ranked Houston Academy downed the 5A fifth-ranked Eagles behind a 14-2 surge in the game’s last 4:20 to overcome an eight-point deficit.

Houston Academy didn’t allow a Carroll basket in the final 6:13 and made an offensive surge midway in the period in rallying from eight points down for the win. The Raiders, behind a full-court press, forced the Eagles into a higher tempo, often leading to Carroll rushing the ball up court and turning it over.

In the final six minutes, Carroll had nine turnovers and went 0-of-7 from the floor.

Cam Dyer provided clutch offense for the Raiders, scoring on a layup off a nice pass from Rod Jackson, two free throws after a steal by Jackson and a fastbreak layup after a steal by George Zeron to chop Carroll’s 36-28 lead to 36-34.

After a double dribble violation by Carroll, Dyer earned a putback with 3:07 left to tie the game at 36.

Carroll retook the lead at 38-36 on two Jamarion Belcher free throws with 2:41 left, but the Raiders vaulted into the lead on the next play as Zeron knocked down a 3-pointer in the right corner off a pass from Kadyn Mitchell. It was HA’s first lead since an 11-9 advantage in the second quarter.

After the Raiders forced a traveling violation off their press, Jackson hit 1-of-2 free throws with 2:06 left to make it 41-38.

On the ensuing play at the other end, Jackson blocked a Takoda McLeod shot, leading to a traveling violation on Carroll.

Mitchell increased the lead to 42-38, hitting 1-of-2 free throws with 1:16 left.

The Eagles missed on three 3-point attempts in the final minute before HA ran out the clock in the final 20 seconds before Carroll could get a foul.

Mitchell led HA with 14 points. Harrison Swanner and Dyer added eight points each with all of Dyer’s points coming in the fourth quarter. Dyer also had seven rebounds to lead HA, which outrebounded the taller Eagles 35-33 in the game.

McLeod led Carroll with 14 points and 6-foot-7 post man Zavier Womack earned a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds and added four blocked shots. Lakeith Person added eight points.

Both teams came out defensive-minded, making it difficult to get good shots and forcing turnovers. During the first two quarters, Houston Academy made only 4-of-24 shots (16.7 percent) and had 11 turnovers, while Carroll was only slightly better at 6-of-22 (27.3) with seven turnovers.

Houston Academy pounded the offensive glass against the taller Eagles in the opening half, but scored only three points off 10 offensive rebounds. HA had a 21-15 overall rebounding advantage in the half.

Houston Academy seized the early lead at 5-2 following a 3-pointer by Mitchell and a bank shot by Swanner.

Carroll, though, scored the period’s final seven points, while holding the Raiders scoreless in the final 4:54 of the quarter.

After two free throws by Person, McLeod hit a 3-pointer off the right side after a kickout pass from Person, who grabbed an offensive rebound off his own missed shot. McLeod added a floater on a drive in the final minute to make it 9-5.

As it did in the first period, Houston Academy surged in the early minutes of the second quarter to grab an 11-9 lead with 5:56 left. Zeron hit a floater, Mitchell knocked down a 3-pointer and Jackson hit 1-of-2 free throws.

But also like the first quarter, the Eagle defense put the clamps on the Raiders the rest of the period, holding HA scoreless in the final 5:56 of the quarter.

Carroll capitalized to push the lead to 16-11 by halftime. McLeod had a driving basket, Womack a fastbreak layup and free throw after a steal in the halfcourt set and McLeod added another fastbreak layup.

Both teams had surges in the third quarter. The Raiders twice cut it to three before Carroll popped it back to seven both times, including a 30-23 lead after three quarters. Womack and Person did the damage for the Eagles, both scoring six points in the period. The Raiders had balance with Mitchell hitting a 3-pointer and two free throws, Jackson two baskets and Swanner a basket and two free throws.

The Eagles increased the lead to 36-28 two minutes into the fourth quarter

Dothan 57, Headland 42: Clinging to a three-point halftime lead, the Wolves took command early in the third quarter and maintained control, though Headland made a brief run.

After missing a 3-pointer on its opening possession of the third quarter, Dothan scored on three straight possessions to stretch the lead to double figures at 29-19 with 5:27 left in the period. Bryson Berry had a fastbreak layup, Thomas Dowd nailed a 3-pointer off the right wing and Keith Stampley had a layup after Dowd fired a pass off the left side down to the right blocks to an open Stampley.

A fastbreak layup by Headland’s Cornelius Arnold cut the margin to eight, but Dowd hit a jumper as he was fouled and knocked down the ensuing free throw to push the advantage to 11. The Rams, behind a 3-pointer from Jaxon Williams and five Arnold points, sliced the gap to 37-30 heading into the fourth quarter.

Dowd made 1-of-2 free throws before Williams hit another trey as the Rams closed to within five at 38-33, but the Headland offense struggled for a few minutes and Dothan pulled away for good behind free-throw shooting.

The Wolves hit 16-of-25 free throws in the fourth quarter, including 13-of-17 in a three-minute stretch to push the advantage out to 18 points with 1:34 left.

Dowd led the Wolves offense with 20 points, hitting 7-of-13 shots overall, including 3-of-5 on 3-pointers. He also had six rebounds and three assists. Stampley followed with 19 points, highlighted by 7-of-10 field-goal shooting as he was the beneficiary of some nice passing by Dowd and point guard Raymon Blackmon, who also had three assists. Berry added eight points.

Arnold had 13 points and Williams 12 for Headland with the latter hitting 5-of-7 from the floor. Tylen Williams added seven points for the Rams.

The teams played close to even terms for most of the first half. A Dowd 3-pointer gave the Wolves an 13-11 lead at the quarter break and Stampley gave DHS a 22-19 halftime lead on a layup off a nice feed by Blackmon after penetration and an ensuing free throw.