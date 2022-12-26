HOOPS CLASSIC ROUNDUP: Providence, HA, Carroll and Abbeville get opening wins

Powell Phillips hit a 3-pointer from the wing in front of the Providence Christian bench with 7.3 seconds left to win it for the Eagles over Geneva, 49-47, in the first round of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic on Monday night at the Dothan Civic Center.

“I was just open and in my mind I was just like, ‘I’m letting this thing go’ and it went in,” Phillips said. “I mean, amazing. I was super jacked up.”

Providence coach Mark Wright was glad to see the ball in the hands of his junior sharpshooter with the game on the line.

“Yeah, he’s been that guy for us for a couple of years now and he loves that kind of pressure,” Wright said. “He wants the ball in his hands and he made a big-time play there.”

After the Phillips basket, Providence applied good defensive pressure once the Panthers reached their end of the court and Geneva coach Rodney Jackson alertly called a timeout with just one second left to set up a final shot.

After the timeout, Talan Johnson inbounded the ball to Evan Griffin, who twisted around and put up a 3-pointer that was just off the mark under good defense as time expired.

“We figured it had to be something quick, obviously, with one second … just time to catch and shoot,” Wright said of the final shot. “We were thinking it was probably going to be something right at the rim, or a screen and a catch and an immediate shot. We just tried to get lined up to switch on all the screens and had somebody in front and behind the big man (Griffin).”

Gabe Pemberton lined up in front of Griffin and Pearce Boone in the back of him on the inbounds.

“He did a great job to even get one off right there,” Wright said of Griffin’s shot. “He got a really good look, but it just rimmed out.”

Phillips said the Eagles were well prepared defensively on the final Geneva shot.

“Well, we saw what they were running before the timeout and I think they just ran the same thing again and we just recognized and saw what they were in,” Phillips said. “We were keying in on No. 25 (Griffin), a good post player. We knew the ball was going to him and we got there and stopped him.”

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Johnson put Geneva up 45-38 with 5:15 left, but Providence then got 3-pointers by Phillips and Charlie Leger to make it a 45-44 game with 3:16 left.

Bryson Barton hit two free throws for Geneva to make it 47-44 with just 1:39 left. Phillips drained two free throws with 56 seconds left to pull the Eagles within 47-46 and set up the dramatic finish.

Phillips led Providence with 18 points, followed by Leger with 11 and Boone with 10.

Geneva was led by Johnson with 16 and Griffin with 14.

“We knew we were going to have to play well to have a chance against those guys and fortunately we got enough stops there in the second half and gave ourselves a chance,” Wright said.

The game was tight throughout the first half.

Geneva took its first lead at 16-14 when Cayden Weeks scored down low, but Providence went on a 10-2 scoring run to make it 24-18 – the final four points coming when Leger hit a 3-pointer while being fouled and also connected on the free throw try.

Griffin answered with an outside shot to get the Panthers back on the scoreboard. Leger hit a shot at the top of the key to make it 26-20, but Griffin hit another 3-pointer for the final points of the half, making it 26-23 at the break. Geneva led 37-36 going to the final quarter.

Providence will play Carroll in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Houston Academy 55 Dale County 40: The No. 3-ranked Class 3A Raiders continued their winning ways, improving to 15-1 with the victory in the finale of the opening day of action.

Houston Academy built a 19-5 advantage by the end of the first quarter and took a 27-17 lead to the dressing room at halftime in leading from start to finish.

Houston Academy will play Abbeville in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Rod Jackson led the Raiders with 17 points, while Cam Dyer followed with 11.

Dale County was led by Junior Smith with 11 points and Nick McCarter with 10.

Houston Academy shot 63 percent from the field and held Dale County to 37 percent shooting.

As has been the case much of the early season for HA, it was a balanced scoring attack to get things rolling. Four different Raiders scored in the first eight minutes – Jackson (9 points), Harrison Swanner (4 points), Dyer (4 points) and George Zeron (2 points).

That kind of balance continued as Kadyn Mitchell and Ethan Coachman added points in the second quarter as Houston Academy played primarily reserves and took the 10-point lead into the dressing room at the break.

The Raiders pushed their lead to 44-27 after Mitchell scored on a nice reverse layup after an HA steal underneath their goal on an inbounds. HA led 48-29 at the end of the third quarter, the final basketball of the period coming on a Coachman layup at the buzzer off a nice assist from Mitchell.

After HA built a 53-30 lead on a basket inside by Zeron, Dale County went on an impressive 10-0 scoring run capped by a McCarter basket to pull within 53-40 with just more than three minutes remaining.

But the Raiders got back on the scoring column after running some clock with multiple passes before Dyer scored down low with a power move while being fouled.

Carroll 76, Wicksburg 46: Carroll broke open a close game by dominating inside the paint to open the second half and continued the momentum during the win in the opening game.

The Eagles, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, improved to 15-1 with the victory.

“I thought we were a little bit more efficient in the second half,” Carroll coach Mike Henry said. “We were a little flat (in the first half). We took a chance over the holiday break to kind of make sure we didn’t get them out in the weather. It paid off a little bit … we don’t have anybody coughing or anything and I feel good about that.

“I knew we were going to start off a little sluggish. They did a good job of trying to neutralize us because we’ve got more size than them. And I knew they (Wicksburg) was going to play with a lot of pride because (coach Colby) Thomley does a good job making sure they play the Wicksburg way.”

With Carroll leading just 28-22 at halftime, the Eagles turned things around for good by taking advantage of their strength inside and also benefitting from creating turnovers off their full-court press in building a 52-34 lead after three quarters.

Guard Lakeith Person had a big game scoring for the Eagles with a game-high 21 points.

Carroll’s 6-foot-7 forward Zavier Womack was particularly effective in the third quarter surge. Womack, who scored just two points in the opening half, scored eight in the third quarter as Carroll started exerting its dominance inside in building its 18-point lead by the end of the period. Womack finished with 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

The Eagles continued to control the tempo in the fourth quarter, though the Panthers hung tough and kept battling.

“When we got going in the second half, I thought Womack did a good job of going for us both inside and outside,” Henry said. “But of course Lakeith was working hard for us on the defensive end and Takoda McLeod (12 points) with the dribble drive was also good for us. I was glad to see a lot of guys being able to contribute to tonight’s win.”

Wicksburg was led in scoring by Gabe Glover with 19 points, followed by Brodie Medlin with 13.

Carroll won the battle of the backboards, pulling down 37 rebounds as compared to the Panthers getting 25. Both shot well for the field with Carroll shooting at 52 percent and Wicksburg at 48.

Wicksburg played very competitive in the first half, using a methodical offense with nice passing until open shots were found.

Carroll spread a 16-12 lead at the end of the first quarter to 22-12 in the first two minutes of the second on a basket inside by Miles Ansley following a steal by the Eagles at halfcourt before the Panthers started battling back.

A putback by Medlin after rebounding a missed free throw had Wicksburg within 26-20. Person next scored driving, but Wicksburg got the final points of the opening half when Tyler Williams scored on a drive, making it 28-22 at the break.

Carroll will play Providence Christian in the quarterfinal round Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Abbeville 66, Rehobeth 59: After trailing most of the first half, Abbeville, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, got things in gear in the second half in recording the victory.

Down 31-30 at the break, the Yellow Jackets turned up the pressure even more defensively with their full-court pressure to bypass the Rebels into the second round.

The Yellow Jackets scored the final six points of the third quarter – the last two points coming on a layup by Ahmond Billins after an Abbeville steal at midcourt – to finally create some distance in leading 52-41 going into the final period.

Rehobeth certainly kept things interesting in trailing just 52-44 after Dontez Martin drained a 3-pointer to begin the fourth.

After Abbeville got a basket inside by Dylan Crawford and two free throws by Eric Walker Jr. to make it 56-44, Cayden Turvin then put the Rebels on his back to score the next 10 points for the team, which included driving the lane for an impressive dunk to get the crowd going. Turvin’s final points in his scoring spree pulled Rehobeth within 58-54 with 4:21 left.

However, Abbeville scored the next eight points, the final two coming on two free throws by Billins to make it 65-54 with less than two minutes left.

Abbeville got a balanced scoring attack led by Billins with 17 points, Josh Chitty with 15, Crawford with 13 and Cameron Jones with 10.

Rehobeth was led by Turvin with 20 points and 13 rebounds, Xavion Johnson with 11 points and Elijah Holmes with 10.

The first half mostly belonged to Rehobeth, which led 22-14 before Abbeville rattled off seven straight points to pull within 22-21 on a free throw by Jones.

Sellers Gibson then connected on a 3-pointer for Rehobeth before Matthew McNair did the same for Abbeville.

Turvin made it a 31-26 lead on a basket inside before Abbeville got a putback by Kamrin Peterman and a driving basket by Billins to pull within one at intermission.

Abbeville will play Houston Academy on Wednesday in the quarterfinal round at 5 p.m.