Host Enterprise has strong showing in wrestling meet

ENTERPRISE—Enterprise’s wrestling team made one major rally in a dual, but couldn’t pull off another in the de facto championship match of the Boll Weevil Duals on Saturday at Wildcat Arena.
The Wildcats went 4-1, including a dramatic 37-36 comeback win over Beauregard, but lost in the last dual 54-22 to unbeaten tournament champion Gulf Shores, which is in the state duals semifinals in Class 5A-6A this week bidding for a state title.
“I thought we wrestled great,” Enterprise head coach Matt Pipkins said. “We stayed in every (individual) match we wrestled. Even the ones we lost, we stayed tough. We had to win some close matches as well as we kept fighting through.
“One thing we had been lacking (lately) is finishing out matches, but from what I saw we finished out the matches that we had leads on.”
Two other Wiregrass teams competed at the meet. Houston Academy went 1-4 and Charles Henderson went 0-5. Beauregard (3-2) and T.R. Miller (2-3) also wrestled at the duals.
In finishing as tourney runner-up, Enterprise won its first four duals, beating T.R. Miller 66-15, Charles Henderson 63-6, Beauregard 37-36 and Houston Academy 54-12.
The highlight was rallying from a 30-12 deficit against Beauregard to win by a point.
“We just had to keep plugging away,” Pipkins said of the Beauregard match. “You don’t realize (giving up) two forfeits has an impact until you wrestle a full line-up. That had us kind of worried, but I had faith that we would keep wrestling and win a couple of matches here and there. I am proud of my guys for keep going and competing.”
However, the Wildcats couldn’t match up against a strong Gulf Shores team, which earned six pins in beating EHS. Three forfeits didn’t help Enterprise either.
With the dual starting at 172, Enterprise fell in a big hole early, losing the first three matches and forfeiting three straight at 195, 220 and 285.
The Dolphins added a win at 108 to build a commanding 36-0 lead, meaning the Wildcats would have to win the remaining eight matches. They got five, but just by three by pins, and Gulf Shores won the other three matches to secure the title.
Earning wins against Gulf Shores were Kameron Stiffler (115-weight class, by pin), Zach McFarland (122, 10-0 decision), Grier Hunt (128, by pin), Cody Kirk (140, 7-2 decision) and Kody Sigmon (154, 1-0 decision).
The Dolphins dominated the other four matches, losing only two out of 31 individual matches. They blanked Charles Henderson (84-0) and T.R. Miller (81-0), while also beating Houston Academy (75-6) and Beauregard (72-6).
The Wildcats made the championship round after a gutty come from behind win over Beauregard in the third round of the five-round format.
With the dual starting at 154 pounds, the Hornets seized a 30-12 lead over the Wildcats behind four pins and a forfeit in the first eight weight classes.
One of the Enterprise’s early wins, though, was a critical one at the 197-weight class. Wildcat wrestler Tony Jasso fell behind 9-3, but earned an escape early in the third period and a takedown 30 seconds later, leading to a pin and six key points for EHS.
“Tony has come so far this year, being his first year,” Pipkins said. “I saw it was kind of ugly for him (against Beauregard), but he kept battling. He knows how to stay in the fight and when you stay in the fight good things like his pin happen.”
The Jasso pin closed Beauregard’s lead to 18-12. Following a double forfeit at 220, the Hornets received a forfeit at 285 to go up 24-12.
The weight class matches then flipped over to the lower weights, Enterprise’s strength.
Beauregard’s Reese Thorn pinned Enterprise’s Paxton Hanshaw in the 108-pound weight class to make it 30-12.
Enterprise then began its comeback surge.
“Those (lower weight) guys are fearless,” Pipkins said. “It doesn’t matter who they are wrestling. They go out and do everything they can.”
Stiffler took a 9-1 win in the 115-pound class, Evelyn Holmes-Smith earned a 6-0 win at 122 and Hunt won by a pin 1:35 into the 128 match to bring the score to 30-25 with three matches left.
Beauregard’s Davin Blackmon pinned Enterprise’s Konner Glavez in the first minute at 134 to boost the Hornet advantage to 37-25.
With two matches left, Enterprise needed to win both by the maximum six points.
Kirk stepped onto the mat 140 for Enterprise and Josh Lugo walked out for the Hornets
After a takedown by Lugo 14 seconds into the match, Kirk earned a reversal and Lugo recorded an escape five seconds later to make it 3-2 in Lugo’s favor.
The Wildcat senior, though, overcame the deficit with a major flurry, scoring 10 points in the period’s last 1:18, including three near falls, to seize a 12-3 advantage. Kirk added a takedown to open the second period before earning a pin 36 seconds into the period.
The win was voided a few minutes later when Beauregard realized Lugo, normally the Hornets’ 145 wrestler, competed out of turn. By rule, it went down as a forfeit, though it didn’t take away from Kirk’s strong performance.
As a result of wrestling at 138, Lugo was unable to wrestle at 145, resulting in that becoming a forfeit to Enterprise’s Braden MacGregor.
The two forfeits pushed Enterprise to the 37-36 win.
Six Wildcats went unbeaten on the day. Those finishing 4-0 were Stiffler (115), McFarland (122/128), Kirk (140) and Sigmon (154). Jasso went 3-0 before an injury and Holmes-Smith (122) went 2-0.
Other top performances included Braden MacGregor (147) going 3-1, Galvez (134) and Samuel Lynon (162) going 2-1, Hanshaw (108) and Xavier Jump finishing 3-2 and both Evan Nelson (115) and Lemuel Lynon (128) won their only match.
HA goes 1-4: Houston Academy lost to Beauregard 60-12 and to Gulf Shores 75-6 in in its first two matches before beating Charles Henderson 36-24. The Raiders then lost to Enterprise 54-12 and to T.R. Miller 47-18.
Andrew Gil (147) and Jack Jones (154) went 4-1 during the day, both losing to Gulf Shores.
John McDonald (108) won two matches (forfeits). David Sack (115) got the lone win over Gulf Shores on a pin, while Jonah Beaver (115), Miller Rane (122) and David Lee (128) had forfeit wins against Charles Henderson.
Seth Green won an exhibition match against both Charles Henderson and Enterprise and Gil also won an exhibition versus EHS.
CHHS goes winless: With just four wrestlers competing, Charles Henderson lost to Gulf Shores 84-0, to Enterprise 63-6, Houston Academy 36-24, T.R. Miller 48-18 and Beauregard 66-6.
Blake Barron (184) won three matches, including two by pins. Jackson West (162) also won three matches, including a pin against Beauregard.
Seth Scott (172) had two forfeit wins and Hunter Freeman (197) one forfeit win.