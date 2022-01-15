Host Enterprise has strong showing in wrestling meet

“We just had to keep plugging away,” Pipkins said of the Beauregard match. “You don’t realize (giving up) two forfeits has an impact until you wrestle a full line-up. That had us kind of worried, but I had faith that we would keep wrestling and win a couple of matches here and there. I am proud of my guys for keep going and competing.”

However, the Wildcats couldn’t match up against a strong Gulf Shores team, which earned six pins in beating EHS. Three forfeits didn’t help Enterprise either.

With the dual starting at 172, Enterprise fell in a big hole early, losing the first three matches and forfeiting three straight at 195, 220 and 285.

The Dolphins added a win at 108 to build a commanding 36-0 lead, meaning the Wildcats would have to win the remaining eight matches. They got five, but just by three by pins, and Gulf Shores won the other three matches to secure the title.

Earning wins against Gulf Shores were Kameron Stiffler (115-weight class, by pin), Zach McFarland (122, 10-0 decision), Grier Hunt (128, by pin), Cody Kirk (140, 7-2 decision) and Kody Sigmon (154, 1-0 decision).