Host-school Kinston wins Amelia Rhoades volleyball tournament
volleyball LOGO FOR WEBSITE ONLY
Regina Rose

Kinston won the Amelia Rhoades Tournament Saturday at home, winning the championship match over Straughn 25-19, 25-18.

The Bulldogs went undefeated overall. They beat New Brockton 26-24, 25-8, Brantley 25-16, 25-15 and Samson 25-20, 25-10 in pool play. They beat Geneva in the semifinals, 25-20, 25-18.

Straughn won the other pool, beating Goshen 25-16, 25-8, Opp 25-21, 25-20 and Geneva in pool play 25-15, 25-14. The Tigers then beat Brantley 25-19, 25-19 in the semifinals.

Geneva went 2-1 in pool play, beating Opp 25-18, 25-17 and Goshen 25-10, 25-21 before losing to Straughn. Opp went 1-2, losing to Geneva and Straughn and beating Goshen 25-9, 25-13. Goshen went winless in three pool matches.

In the other pool, Brantley went 2-1, beating Samson 25-15, 25-13 and New Brockton 26-24, 26-24 in addition to losing to Kinston. New Brockton finished 1-2, beating Samson 25-18, 17-25, 15-9. Samson went winless in three pool matches.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Northside Methodist finished runner-up and went 4-1 in the Providence Christian JV volleyball tournament on Saturday.

The Knights defeated eventual champion Houston Academy 25-16, 25-21  and beat G.W. Long 25-6, 25-19 and Cottonwood 25-14, 21-25, 15-8 to finish pool play unbeaten. NMA then beat Dothan in the semifinals 25-10, 25-13 to reach the finals before losing to Houston Academy 25-15, 25-16 in the championship match.

For NMA, Anna Griggs 16 aces, 20 assists and five kills, Marah Stuckey had 16 aces and Lillian Slaick had 12 kills and eight blocks. Karleigh Mills had 10 aces, 15 kills and six blocks, Makalyn Gainey had seven aces, five kills and four blocks and Dana Cool had 13 kills, four blocks and two aces.

