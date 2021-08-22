Host-school Kinston wins Amelia Rhoades volleyball tournament

Kinston won the Amelia Rhoades Tournament Saturday at home, winning the championship match over Straughn 25-19, 25-18.
The Bulldogs went undefeated overall. They beat New Brockton 26-24, 25-8, Brantley 25-16, 25-15 and Samson 25-20, 25-10 in pool play. They beat Geneva in the semifinals, 25-20, 25-18.
Straughn won the other pool, beating Goshen 25-16, 25-8, Opp 25-21, 25-20 and Geneva in pool play 25-15, 25-14. The Tigers then beat Brantley 25-19, 25-19 in the semifinals.
Geneva went 2-1 in pool play, beating Opp 25-18, 25-17 and Goshen 25-10, 25-21 before losing to Straughn. Opp went 1-2, losing to Geneva and Straughn and beating Goshen 25-9, 25-13. Goshen went winless in three pool matches.
In the other pool, Brantley went 2-1, beating Samson 25-15, 25-13 and New Brockton 26-24, 26-24 in addition to losing to Kinston. New Brockton finished 1-2, beating Samson 25-18, 17-25, 15-9. Samson went winless in three pool matches.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Northside Methodist finished runner-up and went 4-1 in the Providence Christian JV volleyball tournament on Saturday.
The Knights defeated eventual champion Houston Academy 25-16, 25-21 and beat G.W. Long 25-6, 25-19 and Cottonwood 25-14, 21-25, 15-8 to finish pool play unbeaten. NMA then beat Dothan in the semifinals 25-10, 25-13 to reach the finals before losing to Houston Academy 25-15, 25-16 in the championship match.