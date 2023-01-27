Hot 3-point shooting, strong play of Boone leads Providence Christian over Ashford

ASHFORD --- Successful 3-point shooting sparked Providence Christian to a first-half lead. Standout Pearce Boone then made sure the advantage held up in the second half.

Behind the 3-point shooting and a career varsity first triple-double by Boone, the Eagles defeated Ashford 61-50 on the Yellow Jackets floor Friday night to close out Class 3A, Area 3 play for both teams.

“I thought we played competitively from the start and very tough,” Providence Christian head coach Mark Wright said. “Those were the two things we talked about before the game -- could we be tough and could we be focused and poised tonight to win? This is a tough environment to play in against a very good team, so I am proud of the guys for the way they competed.”

The teams finished tied for second in the area behind Houston Academy with 3-3 area records after splitting the season series, with both winning on the road. PCS (14-8 overall) and Ashford (14-9) will play again in the area tournament semifinals at HA on Feb. 7.

Wright said Friday’s win should be a confidence-booster for his team after losing to Ashford at home 68-53 on Jan. 10.

“We really struggled against them the last time,” Wright said. “They are a really good team that can get going and get hot, so we needed to come over here and at least prove that we could compete. We needed to prove that to ourselves, at least. I was proud of the way we responded.”

Ashford head coach Michael Edge said his team struggled too much offensively to win on Friday. The Yellow Jackets hit only 26.2 percent from the floor, making only 17-of-65 shots, including just 2-of-14 from 3-point range. They also struggled at the foul line and committed 15 turnovers.

“We didn’t finish around the rim very well,” Edge said. “I don’t know what the percentage was. We were getting to the rim a lot, but we just couldn’t convert. We also didn’t shoot well at the free-throw line as we were 14-of-26, which is not good when you are playing a close game like that. In tight games and in area games, you have to be able to convert.”

One of the big stories on Friday was Providence’s Boone, the Eagles’ 6-foot-3 freshman. After a slow start, he finished the night with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 block shots.

“He is a special player,” Wright said. “In a couple of timeouts (in the second half), I remember telling the guys, ‘We have got to get him the ball. We have to find him, get him the ball and let him go work.’ It’s not just his scoring ability, but he does such a good job of creating for his teammates. If he draws the double or triple team, he knows where the open man is.

“The blocks were something tonight. We did a good job I thought of rotating their players toward our post players – towards Gabe (Pemberton) and towards Pearce. Obviously, he (Boone) does a great job of playing with his length without fouling.”

Boone did most of his damage on offense in the second half, earning 16 points after intermission to help the Eagles hold off several Yellow Jacket runs. Providence, which led for all but two-and-a-half minutes, was up 32-23 at halftime, but Ashford cut it 35-34 early in the third before PCS pushed the margin out to eight points midway in the period before the Jackets closed to three at 48-45 as the quarter ended.

Providence, though, pulled away for good in the fourth quarter as Ashford went cold, going without a basket for six minutes, allowing the Eagles to build a double-digit advantage late.

Early on, Providence came out hot in 3-point shooting, knocking 4-of-6 treys in the opening quarter to build an 19-12 advantage by the period’s conclusion with four different players hitting one each – Hamp Sanders, Charlie Leger, Cas Boone and Eb Anderson.

“That was big for us to get off to a good start,” Wright said. “The last time it was the opposite as they jumped on us 20-5 or something like that. We played them even after that, but they put it on us in that first quarter so it was good to get off to a good start tonight.”

The Yellow Jackets cut the gap to three at 21-18 early in the second quarter behind a layup and 1-of-2 free throws from Kobe Small. A three-pointer each from Leger and Cas Boone pushed PCS back up 28-19 with 2:39 to go in the half before finishing the half with the 32-23 lead.

The Eagles finished the opening half 6-of-11 on 3-pointers and eventually ended the night 8-of-21 on treys.

“We have overall struggled shooting from the 3-point line this year, but I know we have guys that can shoot it and they know they can shoot it,” Wright said. “Hopefully this is a big catalyst for us to get things going from the 3-point line.”

Ashford’s Edge added, “They shoot the three better than I have seen them shoot it all year. They made eight threes and that was a difference in the game too.”

Sophomore Cas Boone, Pearce’s older brother, added 12 points for Providence, including 10 in the first half, and Leger finished with 10 points, eight in the first half.

Cam Fields paced Ashford with 22 points. Pete Reaves followed with 10 and Ernest Williams had eight. Fields had 10 points, Williams six and Reaves five in the third quarter, which was Ashford’s most productive offensive quarter with 22 points. However, the Jackets had only 31 points total in the other three quarters, including just five in the final quarter when they made only 2-of-12 shots.

Ashford girls 57, Providence Christian 28: Jakena Curl earned 18 points, five assists, five rebounds and four assists and both Trinity McCree and Amiyah Lewis delivered 16 points for Ashford in the girls game.

McCree added eight rebounds and two blocked shots and Lewis four steals and three blocks for the Yellow Jackets (18-6), who won their eighth straight game and finished unbeaten in area play at 6-0.

AnnaBeth Townsend led Providence Christian (8-11, 0-6) with 15 points.

Providence Christian JV boys 41, Ashford 25: Tyler Sharp had 14 points and Christian Sutton had 13 points to pace Providence Christian in the junior varsity boys game.

Braylon Bigham had nine points and Jay Ragland five points for Ashford.