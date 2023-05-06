Tony Kirkland was on the receiving end of a celebratory Gatorade bath and had no complaints after his Houston Academy baseball team defeated Prattville Christian Academy 5-2 in the third and deciding game of the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A playoffs Saturday at Northcutt Field.

“They cooled me off pretty good right there … I was not expecting that,” Kirkland said. “This is our last series for sure here at Northcutt, so it was great to get that win and move on to the fourth round.”

The Raiders (24-7) will play at Saint James (21-13) in Montgomery in the semifinal round next week after the Trojans won their deciding game 13-3 at Providence Christian on Saturday. The date and time for the beginning of the best-of-three series has yet to be determined.

J.T. Pitchford was steady on the mound for Houston Academy in picking up the win. He pitched 6 2/3 innings, scattering six hits and getting out of several jams with big strikeouts. He was removed after reaching the 120 pitch count allowed for a day under AHSAA rules.

“That’s been his year this year,” Kirkland said. “It’s been tough on him. Our team hasn’t always made the plays behind him … we haven’t always hit behind him … and he has battled, even at Thomasville in our first series it was the same sort of game when they got ahead of us.

“They got ahead of us today, but we talked before the game … I said, ‘Son ride the storm – you’ll finish in the end’ and he did. He threw a great game from midway on.

“He was at 113 (pitches) starting the seventh inning and got two batters and we had to get him.”

Wyatt Shelley came in and got a strikeout to end the game.

Houston Academy fell behind 1-0 in the top of the third when Parker Blake singled in a run with one out in the inning. Conner Williams followed with a single to load the bases, but Pitchford came back with two straight strikeouts to get out of the inning.

The Raiders tied it in the bottom of the inning when Wade Shelley singled up the middle to score Max Hawker, who had walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Houston Academy took the lead in the fourth inning with two runs – the first coming when Cam Dyer sent a scorching grounder which took a big hop over the shortstop to bring in Wyatt Shelley – and the other run coming when Adam Boyd singled to center field to bring in Hughes Dean for the 3-1 lead.

Prattville Christian got a run back in the fifth on a bad-hop single over shortstop off the bat of Williams, pulling the Panthers within 3-2.

But Houston Academy put the icing on the cake in the sixth inning when Wade Shelley drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to deep center field with the bases loaded to score Will Wells, who had singled early in the inning, and Griffin McGee followed with an RBI single to left field to drive in Boyd, who had walked.

The Raiders managed just five hits in the game, but made them count. In the field, the Raiders were nearly flawless.

“I’ve got to give our defense credit,” Kirkland said. “They played well all weekend. That’s pretty much what held us together because we didn’t hit it real well.

“You’ve got to give them (Prattville Christian) credit; they played hard. It was a good series on both sides.”

Friday Games

Houston Academy 4-2, Prattville Christian 2-3: The Raiders broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and pitcher Adam Boyd retired the Panthers in order in the top of the seventh to finish the HA opening-game win.

The Raider sixth started with a fly out before Cam Dyer earned a single to left field. Will Wells followed with a triple to center on a 2-2 pitch to bring home courtesy runner Chase King to put HA up 3-2. Boyd then followed with a single to right to score Wells.

Earlier, Boyd had a two-run double. He finished 2-for-3 with three runs batted in. Wade Shelley, Wyatt Shelley and Hughes Dean all added two hits each.

Boyd went all seven innings, striking out five and giving up just five hits and two runs.

In game two, the Panthers broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the bottom of the fifth on a Parker Blake run-scoring single and held on for the win.

For Houston Academy, Wade Shelley had two hits and J.T. Pitchford had a triple and RBI.

Tanner Byrd led PCA with three hits and Tyler Bullard had two hits.

Blake was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over six innings. Jack Diefenderfer picked up a save, striking out three in the seventh.

Griffin McGee went all seven innings for HA, striking out four.