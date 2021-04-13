Houston Academy and Providence Christian boys, Enterprise teams advance to state

Houston Academy boys won five of the six singles titles and two of the three doubles divisions to win the Class 1A-2A-3A, Section 1 team title ahead of Providence Christian at the Mobile Tennis Center on Tuesday.
The two Dothan programs both advanced to next week’s state tournament, also at the Mobile Tennis Center.
The girls teams for both schools finished behind St. Luke’s and Bayside Academy in third and fourth place and failed to qualify for state as only the top two finishing teams qualify.
Houston Academy boys finished with 61 points at the two-day section meet to outdistance PCS, which had 36.
Houston Academy individual section champions were Mitchell Piedra (No. 1), Andrew Ayodeji (No. 2), Jason Mun (No. 4), Wills McRae (No. 5) and Thomas Buntin (No. 6) in singles. HA’s doubles teams of Piedra/Ayodeji (No. 1), Williams/Mun (No. 2) and McRae/Buntin (No. 3) all won titles.
HA’s No. 3 player Brody Williams reached the finals before losing to Bayside Academy.
Providence Christian had three individuals and all three doubles teams reach the finals and finish as runner-ups. All lost to HA.
The individuals were Jackson Tate (at No. 1), Whitman Rikard (No. 4) and Jackson Hughes (No. 6) and the doubles teams were Tate and Griffin Kelley (No. 1), Jackson Sneed and Landon Holloway (No. 2) and Rickard and Hughes (at No. 3).
In the girls tournament, Houston Academy had three singles players reach the finals before losing to an opponent from St. Luke’s. Kenza Bilbeisi (No. 3), Lauren Baker (No. 5) and Libby McDonald (No. 6) were those individuals.
Providence Christian had one girls player advance to the championship round – Olivia Crump at No. 4 singles. She lost to St. Luke’s in the finals.
Enterprise teams advance: After finishing in a tie, the Enterprise girls defeated Smiths Station in a best two-of-three tiebreaker Tuesday to finish runner-up at the Class 7A, Section 2 Tournament at Enterprise High School and earn a state tournament spot.
In finishing runner-up, Enterprise advanced to next week’s Class 7A State Tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.
The Enterprise boys also finished as runner-up at the section meet and advanced to state. Both teams finished behind Auburn.
The Smiths Station girls forced the tiebreaker with Enterprise after their No. 4 singles beat a Wildcat netter late Monday. The teams finished with 24 points each, well behind section champion Auburn (42 points).
The tiebreaker features singles play at No. 1 and No. 6 between the two teams and a match between the two schools’ No. 2 doubles team.
Enterprise’s No. 1 singles player Riley Stewart won, but No. 6 Raydeen Williams was beaten by Smith Station’s No. 6, forcing the spot to be decided by No. 2 doubles.