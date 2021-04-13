Houston Academy and Providence Christian boys, Enterprise teams advance to state

Houston Academy boys won five of the six singles titles and two of the three doubles divisions to win the Class 1A-2A-3A, Section 1 team title ahead of Providence Christian at the Mobile Tennis Center on Tuesday.

The two Dothan programs both advanced to next week’s state tournament, also at the Mobile Tennis Center.

The girls teams for both schools finished behind St. Luke’s and Bayside Academy in third and fourth place and failed to qualify for state as only the top two finishing teams qualify.

Houston Academy boys finished with 61 points at the two-day section meet to outdistance PCS, which had 36.

Houston Academy individual section champions were Mitchell Piedra (No. 1), Andrew Ayodeji (No. 2), Jason Mun (No. 4), Wills McRae (No. 5) and Thomas Buntin (No. 6) in singles. HA’s doubles teams of Piedra/Ayodeji (No. 1), Williams/Mun (No. 2) and McRae/Buntin (No. 3) all won titles.

HA’s No. 3 player Brody Williams reached the finals before losing to Bayside Academy.

Providence Christian had three individuals and all three doubles teams reach the finals and finish as runner-ups. All lost to HA.