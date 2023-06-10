The spoils of winning a state title continue for Houston Academy and Ariton baseball teams.

Both state championship teams racked up top awards from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Houston Academy head coach Tony Kirkland and Ariton coach Bob Pickett were selected state coaches of the year. Kirkland was honored in Class 3A and Pickett in 2A.

Kirkland, who retired from coaching following the season, guided the Raiders to a 28-8 record and the Class 3A state title. Houston Academy defeated top-ranked Gordo in the championship series, winning the decisive third game, 4-3. The Raiders beat St. James in the semifinals.

Pickett took over Ariton’s program in the middle of the season after the resignation of Logan Dunlap and directed the Purple Cats to the Class 2A state title, including quarterfinal series wins over talented Pike Liberal Arts and G.W. Long. Ariton finished with a 31-12 record, including a 23-8 mark under Pickett, and won the title with a two-game sweep over 30-win Vincent in the finals.

The awards didn’t stop at coach of the year for HA and Ariton. Both teams had a player earn hitter of the year in their respective classifications with Wyatt Shelley taking the award for HA and Caden Collier for Ariton.

Shelley, a freshman third baseman, hit .452 and had a .540 on-base percentage. He belted five homers despite playing home games at cavernous Northcutt Field and added 15 doubles and five triples. Shelley also drove in 41 runs and scored 38 runs, while reaching base off 15 walks and seven by pitches.

Collier, a junior shortstop/second baseman, ignited the Ariton offense as the lead-off hitter, finishing with 53 hits, second most in the Dothan Eagle coverage area, and scoring a Wiregrass-best 55 times. He finished with a .368 batting average and .474 on-base percentage. He hit two homers, 13 doubles and two triples and drove in 38 runs despite being the lead-off hitter. Collier also stole 19-of-20 bases, drew 26 walks and struck out only eight times in 170 plate appearances.

Headland’s Mason Steele joined the two as the Class 5A hitter of the year honoree, giving the area three of the seven state hitters of the year. A senior centerfielder/shortstop, Steele finished the season with a .430 batting average and .540 on-base percentage with two homers, 10 doubles and a Wiregrass co-high seven triples. He also drove in 42 runs, scored 41 runs and stole 16-20 bases, while reaching base off 24 walks and four hit by pitches.

Houston Academy and Ariton also had a strong representation on the all-state teams with the Raiders having four players selected and the Purple Cats three. State playoff teams Headland, Providence Christian, Wicksburg, Pike Liberal Arts and AISA state runner-up Abbeville Christian all had three players, while Enterprise, G.W. Long and Opp had two each.

Overall, 32 Dothan Eagle coverage players received all-state recognition with 12 on the first team, 11 on the second team and nine honorable mention all-state.

In addition to Shelley, Collier and Steele, other Dothan Eagle coverage area players earning first team all-state were Houston Academy’s Adam Boyd and J.T. Pitchford, Slocomb’s Bryson Brookshire, Opp’s Robbie Gafford, Wicksburg’s Easton Dean, Ariton’s Connor Thrash, Pike Liberal Arts’ K.C. Bradford, Kinston’s Owen Patterson and Abbeville Christian’s Connor Jones.

The second team selections from the area were highlighted by three Providence Christian players – Harrison Mims, Matt Dave Snell and Chapel Stickler. Also making second team were Headland’s Bryce Gover, Geneva’s Ryan Jackson, Wicksburg’s Drew Colon and Maddox Burkhardt, G.W. Long’s Cullis Kelly and Abbeville Christian’s Connor Hutto and Cole Goodson.

Receiving honorable mention recognition were Enterprise teammates Austin Acreman and Brady Richardson along with Charles Henderson’s Damien Hart, Headland’s Trent Weatherly, Opp’s Colby Ballard, Houston Academy’s Will Wells, G.W. Long’s Hayes Horne, Pike Liberal Arts’ Levi DeBoer and Ariton’s Landon Tyler.

Below are stats of other first team selections outside of Shelley, Collier and Steele.

Adam Boyd, Houston Academy: Boyd, a junior pitcher, was selected first team pitcher in Class 3A after earning an 11-1 record, the best record and most wins in the Wiregrass. He also had a 1.80 earned run average, a 1.01 WHIP, while striking out 44 and walking only nine in 62 1/3 innings.

Bryson Brookshire, Slocomb: Brookshire, a senior first baseman/pitcher, was selected first team Class 3A infielder. He hit .489 (44-of-90) with a.559 on-base percentage, two homers, nine doubles, two triples, 30 runs batted in, 26 runs scored and 10-of-11 stolen bases. He also reached off 13 walks and five hit by pitches, while striking out just 10 times in 118 plate appearances.

Robbie Gafford, Opp: A senior left fielder and centerfielder, Gafford was chosen first team Class 3A outfielder. In just 22 games, he hit .524 (22-of-42) with a .586 on-base percentage, three doubles, 11 runs batted in, 20 runs, 14-of-16 on steals, while reaching on nine walks and three hit by pitches and delivering four sacrifice flies.

J.T. Pitchford, Houston Academy: Pitchford, a senior first baseman/pitcher and third baseman, was selected first team Class 3A in the utility spot. On offense, he hit .390 (46-of-118) with a .464 on-base percentage, 34 runs batted in, 37 runs, a homer, 12 doubles and two triples, while reaching on 12 walks and six hit by pitches. As a pitcher, he had a 5-3 record with 3.87 earned run average and 80 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings.

Easton Dean, Wicksburg: Dean, a junior pitcher, was chosen first team Class 2A pitcher. He finished with an 8-1 record, a 1.35 earned run average and 0.95 WHIP (24 hits/10 walks to 51 2/3 innings), while amassing a Wiregrass-best 83 strikeouts.

Connor Thrash, Ariton: Thrash, a senior first baseman/third baseman, was chosen as a Class 2A infielder. He hit .351 (46-of-131) with a .488 on-base percentage, two homers, 17 doubles, 48 runs batted in (tied for second most in Wiregrass), 38 runs and 10-of-11 on steals. He also reached on 25 walks and 11 hit by pitches.

K.C. Bradford, Pike Liberal Arts: Bradford, a senior shortstop/pitcher, was tabbed as a Class 2A utility honoree. He hit .415 (49-of-118) with a .478 on-base percentage, eight homers (second most in Wiregrass), nine doubles, three triples, 35 runs batted in, 44 runs and 16-of-17 steals on offense, while amassing a 2-1 pitching record, a 2.00 earned run and 35 strikeouts in 28 innings.

Owen Patterson, Kinston: Patterson, a senior catcher, was selected Class 1A first team designated hitter. He hit .433 (29-of-67) with a .591 on-base percentage, 20 runs batted in, 36 runs, eight doubles, seven triples and 28-of-29 stolen bases. He also drew 26 walks.

Connor Jones, Abbeville Christian: Jones, a senior third baseman/pitcher, was selected AISA first team infielder. He hit .541 (53-of-98) with a .639 on-base percentage, while earning a Wiregrass best 10 homers and 55 runs batted in. He also earned 15 doubles, two triples and 47 runs scored, while stealing, 9-of-10 steals. He drew 29 walks and struck out just seven times in 130 plate appearances.

Below are second team stats:

Bryce Gover, Headland (Class 5A pitcher): 8-2 record, 1.26 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 70 strikeouts, 61 1/3 innings.

Ryan Jackson, Geneva (Class 4A outfielder): .419 batting average (31-of-74), .573 on-base percentage, 13 RBI, 21 runs, seven doubles, two triples, 17-of-20 steals, 19 walks, nine hit by pitches, only five strikeouts.

Harrison Mims, Providence Christian (Class 3A Pitcher): 7-3 record, 2.22 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 72 strikeouts and 29 walks in 44 innings.

Matt Dave Snell, Providence Christian (Class 3A catcher): .447 batting average (42-of-94), 563 on-base percentage, 34 runs, seven doubles, one triple, one homer, 20 walks, nine strikeouts, five hit by pitches. Threw out 15 of 44 trying to steal and had four pickoffs as the catcher.

Chapel Stickler, Providence Christian (Class 3A outfielder): .417 batting average (40-of-96), .504 on-base percentage, 27 RBI, 39 runs, four doubles, three triples, 35-of-37 steals, 11 walks, eight hit by pitches.

Drew Colon, Wicksburg (Class 2A pitcher): 7-3 record, 0.99 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 68 strikeouts over 49 2/3 innings.

Cullis Kelly, G.W. Long (Class 2A pitcher): 10-2 record, 2.10 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 49 strikeouts over 66 2/3 innings.

John Lott, Pike Liberal Arts (Class 2A catcher): .417 batting average (45-of-108), .492 on-base percentage, one homer, nine doubles, two triples, 38 RBI, 22 runs, 11-of-12 steals, 11 walks, five hit by pitches and only seven strikeouts.

Maddox Burkhardt, Wicksburg (Class 2A designated hitter): 463 batting average (38-of-82), .535 on-base percentage, one homer, 18 doubles, 42 RBI, 11 walks, five hit by pitches, only seven strikeouts.

Connor Hutto, Abbeville Christian (AISA infielder): 398 batting average (51-of-128), .454 on-base percentage, 21 RBI, 45 runs, one homer, 13 doubles, three triples, 18-of-20 steals, 12 walks and only seven strikeouts.

Cole Goodson, Abbeville Christian (AISA designated hitter): 390 batting average (41-of-105), .449 on-base percentage, 26 RBI, 32 runs, eight doubles, two triples, one homer, 22-of-24 steals, nine walks and seven hit by pitches.