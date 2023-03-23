Houston Academy scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to beat Holmes County (Fla.) 3-2 on Wednesday evening at Northcutt Field.

Trailing 2-1 entering the fifth, Griffin McGee singled, Wyatt Shelley walked and J.T. Pitchford reached on bunt single to load the bases. Hughes Dean then drew a walk to force in McGee to tie the game. Shelley then scored on a passed ball to put the Raiders in front.

Earlier in the game, Wyatt Shelley singled home his brother Wade, who has hit by a pitch, for HA’s first run.

Wyatt Shelley was the winning pitcher in relief, working four innings and striking out five and allowing just one hit. Adam Boyd entered in the seventh and earned a save, striking out two.

McGee led the offense with two singles. Four others had a single each for HA – the Shelley brothers plus Pitchford and Chase King.