Houston Academy took advantage of some extra outs as the result of some Northside Methodist Academy miscues on the way to a 10-0, five-inning win Friday night at Northcutt Field.

That, along with a strong pitching performance from Adam Boyd and some timely hits, boosted the Raiders to a sweep in the two-game, Class 3A, Area 3 series.

Houston Academy won against NMA 9-3 Thursday night at Pitman Field. Had the Knights evened the series on Friday, a second game would have been played Friday night as a tie-breaker.

“We won our first two area games and that’s big for us right there,” Houston Academy coach Tony Kirkland said. “We’ve got Ashford on Thursday and Friday next week and we wanted to play just the two (against NMA) and it worked out.”

The bottom of the first inning was a true indicator of things to come.

After leadoff hitter Wade Shelley walked, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch, NMA pitcher Harrison Hicks rebounded with two straight strikeouts – but the second third strike was dropped by the catcher and the throw to first was high, allowing Shelley to score from third and Wyatt Shelley to be safe at first.

J.T. Pitchford followed with a double to put runners at second and third. Wyatt Shelley then scored the second run of the inning on a ground out off the bat of Hughes Dean.

Cam Dyer then singled over the shortstop to score Pitchford and make it a 3-0 lead before Hicks would get out of the inning without any further damage.

The Raiders added two more in the third.

With one out, Dyer singled and Chase King entered as a courtesy runner. King stole second and got to third on a passed ball. Boyd then grounded to deep third and the throw over to first popped out of the first baseman’s glove as King came in to score.

Max Hawker then sent a bloop hit over second base to score Brayden Eubanks, who had come in to run for Boyd, making it 5-0.

The Raiders finished it off with five runs in the fourth inning.

A beautiful bunt by Dean down the third base line loaded the bases with one out. Dyer then hit a grounder that bounced high off the third baseman’s glove and into shallow left field to bring in two runs.

Will Wells followed with a single in the hole between third and shortstop to bring in Dean and Dyer in making it 9-0 with still one out.

After Boyd reached on a bad-hop single past third, Hawker drove in the 10th run with a single to bring in Wells.

Boyd sat the Knights down in order in the top of the fifth to give Houston Academy the five-inning win by way of the 10-run mercy rule.

Boyd allowed just three hits in the game – a double to deep center field by Hicks in the first inning, a single by Ethan McMahen in the second and a single up the middle by Gage Rhodes in the fourth. He struck out four.

“Adam threw a great game,” Kirkland said. “He got deep in the pitches early, but we were getting out of those jams without them scoring, which was the big thing.”

The Raiders recorded 11 hits off two NMA pitchers – Hicks, who pitched 2 2/3 innings before Gant Underwood finished up.

Houston Academy also had some strong defense, which included a double play in the third inning and a nice diving catch by Hawker in left field of a line drive off the bat of John Michael Mordecai to end the fourth inning.

“I thought we came up with some key hits in situations and had some big plays on the field, too,” Kirkland said.