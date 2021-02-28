Houston Academy baseball team earns pair of victories

Houston Academy’s baseball team won a pair of games Saturday during the Hits for Heroes event at Northcutt Field, beating Florida teams Altha 12-0 and Graceville 16-0.

In the opener against Altha, Sheldon Ott pitched a five-inning, no-hitter with 13 strikeouts on the mound and was 3-for-3 with a triple and a run batted in at the plate.

J.T. Pitchford was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and Tucker Jackson had a single and drove in three runs in the game. Braydon Harvin had a double and a RBI and Hughes Dean and Dalton Mathis both haed a hit and RBI.

Versus Graceville, Dean and Mathis combined on a five-inning, one-hitter. Dean went four innings and allowed the hit, while striking out five. Mathis pitched the last inning, striking out one.

Jackson was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in. Chapman Andrews and Walker Elliott were both 2-for-3 with Elliott driving in two runs, while Andrews had a triple and one RBI. Dean had a hit and two runs batted in. Sawyer Jones and Wade Shelley both had a hit and RBI and Jack Waller drove in two runs.