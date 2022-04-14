Houston Academy baseball wins area title after Providence earns first-game win for playoff spot

Houston Academy won the area championship, Providence Christian earned a playoff spot and Wicksburg suffered a big blow even though it wasn’t part of the baseball doubleheader Thursday night at Northcutt Field in Dothan.

The Raiders won the second game against the Eagles 7-1 to claim the Class 3A, Area 3 title and the right to host a first round state playoff game next week after Providence won the opener of the doubleheader 10-2 to also earn a playoff berth next week. On Tuesday, Houston Academy won at Providence 7-4 in the first game of the huge best-of-three series.

Houston Academy is now 19-7 overall, while Providence Christian is 17-10.

Wicksburg was eliminated from playoff contention once Providence downed HA in the first game Thursday. All finished area play with 6-2 records, but Providence and HA both beat Wicksburg in a tie-breaking series third game to take the two spots.

Had the Raiders won the opener, Providence Christian would have been eliminated from playoff contention and Wicksburg would have finished second in the area. Instead, the second game Thursday night was played to determine the area champion and who would host a playoff opener.

The state playoffs start next weekend with area winners hosting and the runner-ups traveling.

“Hey, we’re pretty happy,” Houston Academy coach Tony Kirkland said. “We haven’t hosted a home game in the playoffs since 2016.

“Providence took a little life out of us in the first game (Thursday) – they came on life and death playing and we came like we were in the playoffs and didn’t care – so it was two totally different games. Our bunch turned it around in the second game knowing that the area championship was on the line.”

J.T. Pitchford went the distance on the mound in the finale, scattering five hits and striking out four in looking in command throughout.

“He came in (relief) the other night (Tuesday) and threw 17 pitches and threw two strikes, and one of them went out of the park,” Kirkland said. “He has never struggled like he did the other night over there.

“Tonight he got in a good rhythm and we got a few runs and it seemed like the pressure got on them then. We played a lot better defensively.”

Both teams scored a run in the opening inning of the deciding game – Providence getting on the board on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Win Brock and HA getting an RBI single from Chapman Andrews.

The Raiders would take over from that point.

Houston Academy scored three in the bottom of the third, first on an RBI double by Sheldon Ott and the next two when Wade Shelley tripled just beyond the glove of the right fielder to make it 4-1.

J.T. Ackerman then sent a sharp grounder off the glove of Brock, who was the starting pitcher, to bring in Shelley in making it 5-1.

The Raiders added two more in the fourth inning when Andrews singled up the middle to drive in Griffin McGee and Tucker Jackson for what would be a final 7-1 advantage.

Pitchford didn’t allow another hit until the seventh inning when Chapel Stickler led off with a single and Brooks Canady followed with a hit.

Pitchford then got a fly out to left field before the Raiders turned a nice double play to end the game.

The Raiders had 12 hits in the game.

Providence Christian 10, Houston Academy 2: In the opener of the doubleheader, the Eagles got a tremendous pitching performance from Harrison Mims, who pitched a four-hitter, and the Providence offense pounded out 13 hits in gaining the win.

The Raiders loaded the bases in the bottom of the first following two walks and a double by Ott, but Mims got a big strikeout to end the inning and get out of the jam.

The Raiders didn’t get another hit until Ott singled in the sixth.

Both of HA’s two runs came in the seventh when Jackson doubled in a run and Ott singled in a run before the final out was recorded.

“It’s not like he throws 90 or has a devastating curveball or change-up, but he competes as good as anybody ever competed,” Providence Christian head coach Casey Smith said of Mims, who pitched 6 2/3 innings before Sammy Farris got the final out. ”You know exactly what you’re going to get every time he goes out there.”

Smith was super proud of his team for taking Game 1 with a playoff berth on the line.

“Fortunately it was good enough in Game 1 and went our way and got that win,” Smith said. “No doubt, very happy we get to play next Friday.”

Providence scored twice in both the second and third innings against Ott to start building momentum.

The first run came in following a sacrifice fly from Jake Smith to deep center field and the second came when Matt Dave Snell singled into left field to bring in John Martin Byrd for the 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, the Eagles made it 4-0 when one run came in on an error and the second when Canady scored on a groundout.

Providence added three in the fifth on an RBI double deep down the left field line by Snell, an RBI single over first by Stickler and an RBI double over the left fielder’s head by Canady in building a 7-0 lead.

An infield hit by Brock in the sixth scored Jake Smith and the Eagles added their final two in the seventh – the first coming in on an error and the second when Mims singled in a run to make it 10-0.