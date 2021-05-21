Houston Academy battles back for two straight wins at state softball tournament

After Fyffe erupted for three runs in the top of the fifth to close the gap, HA matched that and upped it by one in the bottom half to make it 8-3.

The Raiders earned five straight hits to open the four-run inning. Havas doubled to open the frame and Maddox singled past the second baseman, driving in Descalzi, a courtesy runner for Havas. Caldwell added another single to put runners at first and second before Aman singled to right to drive in Maddox to make it 6-3.

Skinner earned a bunt single and Cherry decided to send Caldwell around third base, but the runner was thrown out at the plate. Aman moved to third and Skinner to second. Caldwell grounded out to third with Aman scoring and a wild pitch scored Skinner to make it 8-3.

Houston Academy sent 10 batters to the plate in a five-run inning to end the game.

Milanowski singled to open the frame, but two straight outs followed before the next seven HA batters reached, starting with consecutive singles by Maddox and Caldwell, the latter driving in a run.

A walk to Aman loaded the bases before Skinner brought home two runs on a single and Adams singled in another run to extend the margin to 12-3. A single by Ansleigh Smith loaded the bases before Milanowski ended it with a run-scoring single to make it 13-3.