Houston Academy battles back for two straight wins at state softball tournament

Houston Academy’s softball team got off to a sluggish start Friday, but ended the day with two explosive performances in the AHSAA Class 3A State Championships at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park Softball Complex.
The Raiders, competing in a state tournament for the first time since 2012, struggled defensively and in pitching in a 7-5 opening-game loss to Beulah, but rebounded behind an offensive flurry in the final two games in routing Fyffe 13-3 in six innings and Piedmont 11-1 in five innings.
The Raiders (43-6), now among the final four teams left, have to win two more elimination games on Saturday to reach the finals, starting with a rematch against Beulah at 10 a.m. The winner faces the Prattville Christian-Plainview loser shortly after the early game.
“I felt like the girls settled in after coming out nervous and pressing (in the first game),” Houston Academy head coach Sharon Cherry said. “We gave eight free bases (four walks and four errors) in that first game and that is not normally something that we do. We settled down and we started hitting the ball and playing like we are capable of playing. I feel a lot better about how we finished in the last two games.”
First-inning runs helped ignite HA in the two wins. The Raiders scored two in the opening frame against Fyffe and four in the first inning versus Piedmont to seize early momentum.
“We talked a lot about that,” Cherry said. “‘It’s great that we are scoring three, four or five runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh, but let’s come out of the gate and be a lot more intense.’”
Houston Academy 11, Piedmont 1: HA started quickly against Piedmont with four runs.
Consecutive singles by Ansleigh Smith, Alexis Milanowski and Jaysoni Beachum plated a run, a Mattie Havas sac fly scored Haromni Descalzi, a courtesy runner, and Emily Maddox delivered a RBI triple. After Caley Caldwell was hit by a pitch, Mary Suzan Aman grounded out to second with Maddox scoring.
Beachum added to the margin in the third inning with a solo homer to left-center. It was her 19th homer of the season.
The Raider offense continued its assault in the fourth, scoring three runs to go up 8-0. Emily Adams doubled to open the inning and after an infield fly out, Milanowski ripped a RBI triple to right field. The throw back in got past third and Milanowski came in to score to make it 7-0. Beachum walked and later scored on a Caldwell single.
Piedmont’s Z’hayla Walker ruined the shutout bid with a lead-off solo homer to left in the top of the fifth, but the Raiders scored three runs in the fifth to end it.
Lizzy Kate Skinner doubled and moved to third on a passed ball before scoring on the back end of a double steal with Adams, who walked. Milanowski singled home Adams and Beachum singled in Smith, who walked prior to the Milanowski at-bat.
Offensively, Beachum and Milanowski had three hits each to lead a 13-hit Raider attack with Beachum driving in three runs and Milanowski two. Maddox had two hits with one RBI.
Milanowski earned the pitching win, scattering eight hits over five innings, but allowing only one run. She did not have a walk or strikeout. In fact, neither pitcher in the game had a strikeout.
The Raider defense aided the victory, turning three double plays. Two were line drive double offs, the first by Caldwell at first base and the other by shortstop Beachum. The third was a shortstop-to-second-to-first baseman double play.
Houston Academy 13, Fyffe 3: The Raiders offense pounded out 17 hits with all nine players earning at least one. Milanowski, Emily Maddox and Skinner had three hits each with Maddox driving in three runs, Skinner two and Milanowski one. Havas, Adams and Caldwell had two hits each and all three drove in a run. Aman added a hit and RBI.
Meanwhile, Havas, HA’s pitcher, allowed only four hits over 6 1/3 innings, though she struggled with a little control, walking five. She struck out two. Milanowski entered the circle in the second inning and recorded two outs with the bases loaded. Havas re-entered the circle in the third and finished the game.
HA pulled away late, scoring fourth runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to win the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
After Fyffe erupted for three runs in the top of the fifth to close the gap, HA matched that and upped it by one in the bottom half to make it 8-3.
The Raiders earned five straight hits to open the four-run inning. Havas doubled to open the frame and Maddox singled past the second baseman, driving in Descalzi, a courtesy runner for Havas. Caldwell added another single to put runners at first and second before Aman singled to right to drive in Maddox to make it 6-3.
Skinner earned a bunt single and Cherry decided to send Caldwell around third base, but the runner was thrown out at the plate. Aman moved to third and Skinner to second. Caldwell grounded out to third with Aman scoring and a wild pitch scored Skinner to make it 8-3.
Houston Academy sent 10 batters to the plate in a five-run inning to end the game.
Milanowski singled to open the frame, but two straight outs followed before the next seven HA batters reached, starting with consecutive singles by Maddox and Caldwell, the latter driving in a run.
A walk to Aman loaded the bases before Skinner brought home two runs on a single and Adams singled in another run to extend the margin to 12-3. A single by Ansleigh Smith loaded the bases before Milanowski ended it with a run-scoring single to make it 13-3.
The Raiders scored two runs in the second to open a 2-0 lead. With one out, Milanowski was hit by a pitch and Beachum ripped a long single off the centerfield fence, just out of the reach of the centerfielder. Havas followed with a RBI double to center and Maddox had a RBI ground out.
Fyffe threatened in the top of the second, loading the bases off a single and two walks. Cherry inserted Milanowski to the circle and she got a force out at the plate and an infield fly out to snuff out the threat.
Havas returned to the circle the next inning and retired seven straight before running into trouble in the fifth.
“Sometimes you have to decompress as a pitcher and then go right back to it,” Cherry said.
Houston Academy added to its lead in the fourth with two-out damage. After a ground out and fly out, Skinner singled up the middle and Adams lofted a single over a leaping second baseman into right field, putting runners at the corners.
Smith then hit a grounder that was misplayed by the third baseman, allowing her to reach and Skinner to score on the play. Milanowski followed with a solid RBI single to left to driving Adams to make it 4-0.
Fyffe scored its three runs in the top of the fifth, but HA pulled away after that.
Beulah 7, Houston Academy 5: The Raiders fell in the opener, committing four errors and walking four, while leaving 10 men on base.
The Raiders seized a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the second, but the Bobcats scored two each in the bottom of the second and third innings to go in front 4-1.
HA cut the margin to 4-3 with two runs in the top of the fifth, but a throwing error opened the door for Beulah to score three in the bottom half of the fifth to extend its margin to four runs.
The Raiders scored twice in the top of the seventh and put the tying runner on board to second base with another runner at third when a ground out ended the game.
Skinner and Caldwell led the Raider offense. Skinner was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and Caldwell was 3-for-4 with a double. Beachum had a single and RBI, while Maddox had a triple and Milanowski had a double.
For Beulah, Elizabeth Hancock and Anna Gray had two singles each, Kassdy Kirby hit a two run homer and Kyleigh Morgan earned a two-run double.
Stranding runners was an issue for HA, including the bases loaded in both the first and fifth innings.