Houston Academy bowling teams get victories

“We had four seniors and two were returning (from last year) so they were strong, but we also had Marley Conner, a junior, who stepped up to roll a career high and a school record 203 (a couple matches ago). We also have Kaelyn Tolley, a sophomore, who is a strong bowler and we have Ananya Reddy step up as a freshman. This was their goal – to get to the regional.”

The Houston Academy boys also had a strong start Thursday, knocking down 729 pins in the traditional round to seize a 61-pin lead over Slocomb, which had a 668. Pike Road was at 646.

The RedTops, though, surged in the Baker games, winning the first 162 to 145 over the Raiders and the second 135 to 114 to cut the HA advantage to just 23 (988 to 965).

HA struggled early in the third and final Baker game, but strikes by Cooper Andrews and Jackson Byrd followed by a 9 rolled by Luke Thompson in the last three bowls helped the Raiders hold on for the 35-pin win.

“They came out pretty good at the beginning in the traditional game,” Houston Academy coach Jody Ryan said of his boys team. “They were putting together a lot of marks (strikes) in the first two-three frames then kind of slimmed off in the middle, but picked it up again at the end of the traditional.