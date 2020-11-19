Houston Academy boys bowling team wins tri-match

The Houston Academy boys bowling team won a tri-match on Thursday at Dothan Lanes.
The Raiders bowled a 1088, followed by Beauregard at 1067 and Slocomb at 858.
Leading Houston Academy was Colton Ash with a 185 and Luke Thompson with a 148.
Slocomb was led by Asael Morin with 123. Beauregard was led by Nate Foucht with a 150.
Beauregard won the girls tri-match with a 940, followed by Slocomb at 939 and Houston Academy at 934.
For HA, Fatima Ghori had a 123 and Marley Connor a 120.
For Slocomb, Emma Wilson had a 145. For Beauregard, Madison McDonald had a 147.
