Houston Academy boys bowling team wins tri-match
  • Updated
  • 0
The Houston Academy boys bowling team won a tri-match on Thursday at Dothan Lanes.

The Raiders bowled a 1088, followed by Beauregard at 1067 and Slocomb at 858.

Leading Houston Academy was Colton Ash with a 185 and Luke Thompson with a 148.

Slocomb was led by Asael Morin with 123. Beauregard was led by Nate Foucht with a 150.

Beauregard won the girls tri-match with a 940, followed by Slocomb at 939 and Houston Academy at 934.

For HA, Fatima Ghori had a 123 and Marley Connor a 120.

For Slocomb, Emma Wilson had a 145. For Beauregard, Madison McDonald had a 147.

