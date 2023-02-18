MONTGOMERY – Houston Academy’s record-breaking season came to a halt on Saturday in the Class 3A South Regional semifinals, but not before a hard-fought battle in falling to No. 1-ranked Cottage Hill 56-47.

The Raiders, ranked No. 4 in the state, end the season with a 29-3 record, which is a school-mark for wins in a season.

Cottage Hill improves to 22-3 and advances to the regional championship game Tuesday.

“Cottage Hill has been good for a while and they’re a really good team – No. 1 in the state for a reason,” Houston Academy coach Ron Watson said.

“You know, we played real well too this year and we had some games as a team we had to fight really hard to win, so we knew this was going to be one of those.”

It was certainly a competitive game pairing two of the best teams in the state.

The game was tied 12-12 at the end of the first quarter, Houston Academy led 30-26 at halftime and 39-36 going into the fourth quarter.

But Cottage Hill scored the first seven points of the final period to lead 43-39 and never trailed again.

A basket inside by Cam Dyer, who led the Raiders with 21 points, trimmed the lead to 47-45 with just more than four minutes left.

“I thought we did a great job today getting the ball inside and scoring,” Watson said. “A lot of teams have trouble against those guys doing that.

“They’ve got three 6-foot-6 kids and we are undersized, but we didn’t look at them as if they were overpowering. We looked at them as a challenge.”

Dyer connected on two free throws with 1:45 left to pull the Raiders within 51-47, but the Warriors finished it off at the free throw line, connecting on 5-of-6 for the final margin of victory. Cottage Hill outscored Houston Academy 20-8 in the final quarter.

For the game, Cottage Hill was 18-of-25 at the free throw line. The Raiders were 12-of-18 from the charity stripe.

“Could we have done some things to maybe make the score different?” Watson said. “Probably, but they played hard.

“I’m really proud of this team. We had five seniors with two of them starting, so we have a good core coming back.

“I know this one hurts and hurts to think we had the best team in the state on the ropes and had a chance to win. It was very close. Coach (Adam) Thomas told me, ‘Coach, you gave us all we wanted.’”

Ethan Coachman followed Dyer in scoring with 10 points, getting those on some strong inside baskets. Corey Campbell chipped in seven points and Rod Jackson scored six.

Cottage Hill was led by Tyler Thomas with 22 points and Shadrick Toodle with 13.

Houston Academy actually out-rebounded the bigger Cottage Hill team by a 39-30 margin.

Point guard Kadyn Mitchell led the Raiders in rebounding with 10, while Jackson pulled down eight.

“The positive for us is we were really getting penetration and getting shots down low and making free throws early,” Watson said. “I thought we did pretty well against their pressure. We actually got some passes over the top and hit some baskets.”

Cottage Hill applied full-court pressure throughout and it was effective at times as the Raiders committed 17 turnovers.

Both teams shot 37 percent from the field. Houston Academy, normally a strong outside shooting team, made just one 3-pointer in 12 attempts – that coming from Campbell.

“We didn’t get a lot of look at threes and that might have been the difference in the second half if we could have gotten some shots up,” Watson said. “There again, we wanted to penetrate and make them come get us.”