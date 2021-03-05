Houston Academy boys, girls soccer teams down city rival Northside Methodist

Ethan Morales scored five goals and had an assist to lead Houston Academy boys to a 9-0 win over Northside Methodist at the Westgate Soccer Complex.

Lucius Renshaw had a goal and two assists, Braden Phillipps had had a goal and an assist. Eli Sanera and Conner Henexson scored the other two goals. Grant Dalton had two assists and Greg Sexton and Caleb Hubbard had one assist each.

Liam Stjernstrom had three saves and the shutout in goal.

Houston Academy girls 2, Northside Methodist 1: Brinley Harrell and Frances Fabbrini had a goal each for Houston Academy, which edged city rival Northside Methodist.

Lainey Hilson and Maci Caldwell had a goal each for HA. Lainey Hilson had six saves in goal.

Emily Odom scored the Northside Methodist goal. Kara Whitehead had several takeaways and steals on defense and Cora Faison played well in goal stepping in for the starter who got injured early in the game.

Dothan boys 2, Guntersville 1: At the Border Battle Tournament in Auburn, the Wolves defeated Guntersville 2-1.

Mason Roe and Noah Donner scored a goal each with both scores off assists from Stuard Garcia.