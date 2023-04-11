The Houston Academy boys really had their heads in the game during a 5-2 soccer victory over rival Providence Christian on Tuesday night at the Westgate Complex.

After the Eagles tied it at 2-2 on a Luke Fripp penalty kick in the second half and the Raiders reclaimed the lead on a great shot by Andrew Gil with 24 minutes left, Houston Academy put the game away with two headers for scores in the final 10 minutes.

Charlie Knowles took a corner kick from Riggs Hickey and scored on a header with eight minutes to play and Lucius Renshaw did the same with four minutes left, also getting the assist from Hickey.

Houston Academy coach Brian Jackson credited his father and assistant coach, Ken Jackson, for preparing the team well on corner kicks.

“We allocate 15 minutes every practice for them to harp on it and emphasize winning the ball and two of the goals were huge for us tonight by the play of Riggs on the service and then Charlie and Lucius hammering the ball in the goal with the head,” Brian Jackson said. “It’s something that we practice literally every day.”

Houston Academy took the lead five minutes into the game off a free kick by Renshaw, but Providence tied it up by halftime on a goal by Charlie Leger off a corner kick by Fripp.

Gil scored the first of his two second-half goals early in the final period to put the Raiders up 2-1.

Houston Academy improved to 17-3-1 overall and leads Class 1A-3A, Area 2 with a 6-0 mark. Providence Christian lost for the first time this season and is now 10-1-1 overall, 3-1 in area play.

“Kudos to Providence – they played us hard in the first half and we basically had to figure out our defensive side and kind of figure out their solid attack with Fripp in the middle and over the top with Davis Bolton,” Jackson said. “I mean, they’re good players.

“So what we did in the second half is emphasize our wing play and dumping over top in the wing space to our flanks and trying to expose them on the D-line and then insert it in the middle and bury goals, which is what we did.”

Houston Academy also got strong play out of goalkeeper Will Pitchford.

“Will Pitchford is fairly new to soccer,” Jackson said. “He’s been predominately a football player that has a little bit of soccer background.

“He’s really worked at his craft over the last three months. Tonight he played like a goalie that’s been playing it the last 15 years of his life. He was instrumental in our victory tonight.”

Providence Christian coach Paul Fripp believed his team was in good shape going into the second half before the Raiders pulled away late.

“It was a really good, even game that first half,” Fripp said. “The second half we came out of the gate, I think, really strong. We forced their keeper into a couple of really good saves and we were controlling the game.

“And then we had a couple of really bad injuries (Nathan Nicholls at midfield, knee injury), and to be honest, a couple of bad calls. Our goalkeeper (Chris Dooling) got tackled, too. Both of those got hurt – Chris stayed in but was in a lot of pain.

“Both were unfortunate calls that weren’t called, and those play a factor in soccer, and we get that. That’s part of soccer. It’s unfortunate when it’s inconsistent, but it goes both ways.”

Fripp also didn’t believe his team played its best in the final 10 minutes of the game.

“We didn’t play our game,” Fripp said. “In that space of 10 minutes, that’s all it takes. When you’ve got your star striker (Luke Fripp) having to play defense because someone is not doing their job, or not covering, then that tells a big story.’

Both coaches believe the hard-fought game will prepare them for what’s ahead in the coming weeks.

“In every sport that we play, the rivalry is alive and well with Houston Academy and Providence,” Jackson said. “We knew it was going to be a very tough game.

“They have a really good team and a great coach in Paul. But I knew that our team was going to start figuring their team out like they’ve been doing all season and in the second half is usually when they come to life.”

Coach Fripp is already looking forward to the rematch, scheduled for April 21.

“This gives them a little edge, puts them up in the area,” Fripp said. “But you know what? This is soccer and they still have to come to Providence and play us there and it’s not going to be easy.”

Houston Academy girls 3, Providence Christian 2: Emily Selig launched the ball into the net from the right side late in the game to lift the Raiders to the victory.

The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. Providence Christian took the lead on a goal by Annabeth Townsend off an assist by Olivia Bruner in the first half but Houston Academy got goals by Maci Caldwell and Camille Reeves to tie and then take the lead in the second half.

Providence tied it back up at 2-2 on a goal by Morgan Bienvenu before the Raiders got the late goal by Selig to win it.

Maggie Renshaw got the win in goal with four saves.

Reagan Stevens had 14 saves for Providence.