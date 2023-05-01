Houston Academy golfers navigated the windy conditions at Dothan’s Highland Oaks Golf Course well enough on Monday.

With all of its golfers shooting 84 or better, led by a 76 score, the Raiders finished second at the Class 4A, Section 1 Tournament to advance to next Monday’s sub-state round in Fairhope for a chance to reaching the May 15-16 state tournament in Auburn.

Joining Houston Academy in advancing from the section to sub-state at Fairhope’s Rock Creek Golf Course were tournament winner Bayside Academy plus Jackson and Andalusia, the third and fourth-placing finishing teams.

Bayside Academy, behind by medalist Luke Ferguson’s 71 and Jack Thompson’s 79, finished with a winning 313 score. Houston Academy followed with a 324, while Jackson had a 338 score and Andalusia a 340

The Wiregrass’ other participating team, Providence Christian, finished seventh with a 357 score and didn’t advance. Orange Beach (351) and St. Michael Catholic (354) also finished ahead of PCS, while LAMP (402) finished behind the Eagles.

Four individuals off non-qualifying teams also moved on to the sub-state round. One of those was Houston Academy’s Trot Tucker, who won a one-hole playoff with Orange Beach’s Harris Murphy after the two tied for the fourth and final spot with an 82.

The other individual qualifiers were Satsuma’s Cruz Burrows (79), Bayside Academy’s Jack Hicks (80) and St. Michael Catholic’s Carter McCullough (81).

Houston Academy earned its runner-up spot counting scores of 84 and under.

“The golf course out there was tough – real windy, tough (pin) positions and the greens were real quick,” Houston Academy coach and tournament director Kevin Klein said. “There were a couple of guys who played better than I expected and a couple of guys who didn’t play as well as I expected, but it was a team effort and we advanced and that is the main thing.”

Sophomore Denton Dowling led Houston Academy with a 76. Tee Etheredge, a freshman, and Sam Waller, a sophomore, carded an 82 each and both senior Lewis Carter and sophomore William Savoy had an 84.

Tucker, an eighth-grader playing as an individual, overcame a tee shot in the bushes and a two-shot infraction to take the playoff win.

“Denton played really well,” Klein said. “He shot a 76, but made a triple bogey on his third to last hole, so he had a good round,” Klein said. “Tee Etheredge had his lowest round of the year with an 82 and that was great. He was around 2-over through 13 holes, which was really good for him, and Trot, playing as an individual, hasn’t played in many tournaments, so for him to win in a playoff like that was really exciting. It was good to have him advance for a young guy.”

Both Tucker and Orange Beach’s Murphy struggled in the playoff, held on the No. 1 hole. Tucker, who actually had a birdie on the hole during the round, put his tee shot into the bushes for an unplayable and had to redo his tee shot, forcing the two-shot infraction. Murphy, meanwhile, had troubles in the bunker. Tucker eventually finished with a double bogey six and Murphy finished with a seven on the hole.

Houston Academy had one other golfer compete as an individual – Hudson Caddell. Caddell finished with a 90.

While it didn’t advance out of the section, Providence Christian had one of its better days of the season, head coach Emory Latta said. It was even more of an accomplishment because of the windy conditions.

“They probably are all a little disappointed, but I am proud of them as we improved as the year went along,” Latta said. “I think that is our second lowest total of the season and we finished that on this tough golf course with that kind of wind so I am proud of them.

“We have no seniors, so if they work hard over the summer, we can improve again and maybe we can be in the hunt for something like this next year. It all depends on what they do from now to the start of next golf season.”

Providence Christian’s Camden McCallister, a junior, was in position for a while to advance as an individual as his 83 stood among the top four until Satsuma’s Burrows and Bayside’s Hicks came in among the later groups with their 79 and 80 scores.

Following McCallister on the PCS scoresheet were seventh grader Foster Harper with a 90 and sophomores Clinton Riggs and JT Scott with a 92 each. Grey Baldwin was the other PCS on the team listing and he finished with a 110.

Thomas Jernigan competed as an individual for PCS and fired a 98 total.

One other golfer from the Wiregrass competed during the section meet – Geneva’s Colton Yarbrough, a sub-state qualifier last year. However, the Panther was two strokes off the top four with an 84 round.