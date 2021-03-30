Houston Academy boys golf team finishes third at 13-team meet

The Houston Academy boys golf team earned third place off a second tie-breaker at the Boys High School Invitational at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Georgia.
The Raiders fired a three-team total of 223 score to tie with Mount Paran Christian School of Kennesaw, Ga. The first tie-breaker was the score by each team’s No. 4 golf, but both shot an 83, forcing it to the next tie-breaker, the total back nine scores of the four golfers of both teams. HA had a five-shot advantage there to win the tie-breaker and take third place.
The meet, which featured 13 teams, including 12 from Georgia, was won by Rivers Academy of Alpharetta with a 213. Host Johns Creek followed with a 214.
The Raiders were led by Jake McDonald with a 73. Mason Crowder followed with a 74 and UAB signee Matthew Streitman had a 76. Mac Edge had an 83.