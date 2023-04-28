The Houston Academy boys tennis team was still in the hunt for a state title early Friday evening at the AHSAA Class 4A-5A State Championships in Mobile.

The tournament, which got backed up by a lengthy Thursday rain delay, was still going on Friday and will conclude with singles finals on Saturday. Houston Academy and LAMP were locked in battle for the top spot. Only one point separated the two late Friday afternoon, though several matches, including a No. 1 doubles match between the two were still being played at the Dothan Eagle print press deadline.

The HA girls had a rough day on Friday with only one singles player reaching the finals – Mary Parker Williams. She plays in the No. 4 finals on Saturday.

The Raider boys have a finalist in five of the six singles competition. The HA players playing in Saturday’s championship matches are Mitchell Piedra (No. 1), Brody Williams (No. 2), Jason Mun (No. 3), Thomas Buntin (No. 5) and Landon King (No. 6).

Four of the five face players from LAMP in the finals. Those showdowns will likely decide the team champion.

The Raiders had two doubles teams reach the championship round. The No. 2 team of Buntin and King lost in their finals to LAMP’s Sun Ho Kim and Wonjun Lee 6-3, 6-0. The No. 1 battle featuring HA’s Piedra and Williams against LAMP’s Edward Lee and Ian Shin was still going on Friday night.

Piedra advanced to the No. 1 singles finals with three wins – a 6-2, 6-1 win over Deshler’s Everette Minshew, a 6-0, 6-0 win over New Hope’s Isaac Carrillo and a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Jasper’s William Johnson.

Piedra will face LAMP’s Edward Lee in the finals on Saturday.

Williams reached the No. 2 singles finals with three wins as well. He beat Russellville’s Josue Tomas 6-4, 6-3, New Hope’s Hunter Maples 6-0, 6-3 and John Carroll Catholic’s Josh Wittman 6-1, 6-1.

Williams will play LAMP’s Ian Shin in the finals.

Mun moved to the No. 3 finals off three victories – a 6-4, 6-4 win over Jasper’s Cooper Ford, a 6-0, 6-1 win over T.R. Miller’s Herrington Hobbs and a 7-5, 6-1 win over Boaz’s Grant Jones.

Mun will battle LAMP’s Ian Kim in the championship.

Buntin also won three times to reach the No. 5 finals. He beat St. Michael Catholic’s Sullivan Stankoski 6-0, 6-1, Boaz’s Eli Golson 6-2, 6-0 and Jasper’s Cole Howell 4-6, 6-4 (7).

Buntin faces Deshler’s Oliver Thompson in the finals.

King reached the No. 6 finals with a 6-0, 6-0 win over John Carroll Catholic’s Liam Skates, a 6-1, 6-2 win over UMS-Wright’s Joshua Dean and a 6-2, 6-1 win over Deshler’s Brody Vandiver.

King battles LAMP’s Wooseong Lee in the finals.

HA’s No. 4 player, Wills McRae, won his opening match before losing in the second round. He defeated Boaz’s Isaac Butler 7-6, 6-4 but fell to LAMP’s Sun Ho Kim 5-7, 6-4 (10).

In the doubles, the tandem of Piedra and Williams won three matches after a first-round bye. They beat a St. Michael Catholic team 6-0, 6-0, a Russellville tandem 6-0, 6-2 and a Guntersville duo 6-4, 6-4.

Buntin and King won three matches to make the No. 2 finals. They beat a St. Michael Catholic duo 6-1, 6-2, a Southside pair 6-2, 7-5 and a Boaz tandem 6-1, 6-2.

The No. 2 doubles team of Mun and McRae lost in the opening round to Boaz’s Jones and Golson 6-2, 6-4.

Williams leads Raider girls: Mary Parker Williams advanced to the No. 4 singles championship and will play UMS-Wright’s Emmy Eckert in the championship on Saturday.

Williams won three matches to reach the finals. She beat Jemison’s Reagan Popp 6-0, 6-4 in the opener and Bayside Academy’s Millison Mixon 6-0, 6-2 in the second round. She then beat Russellville’s Kinsley Palmer 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Houston Academy girls had one singles player and one doubles team reach the semifinals before being eliminated. Naya Bilbeisi reached the No. 6 singles and Kenza Bilbeisi and Williams advanced to the No. 2 doubles semis.

Naya Bilbeisi defeated Sardis’ Makala Holland 6-2, 6-3 and T.R. Miller’s Alise Carden 6-1, 6-0 before losing to Donoho’s Anne Marie Harris 5-7, 6-2 (10).

The doubles team of Kenza Bilbeisi and Williams defeated a T.R. Miller duo 6-3, 6-1 and a team from Jasper 7-5, 7-5 before losing to a UMS-Wright tandem 6-1, 6-4.

In other singles results, Carryne Chancey, at No. 1, received a first-round bye then lost in round 2 to Randolph’s Lova Stenberg 6-1, 7-5; Karoline Merrell, the No. 2 player, fell in the opening round to UMS-Wright’s Carol Murray 6-0, 6-0 and Kenza Bilbeisi, a Class 3A state champion at No. 3 last year, won an opener over John Carroll Catholic’s Ava Arteaga 6-4, 6-2, but lost in the second round to LAMP’s Dabeen Choi 7-5, 6-2.

No. 5 player Libby McDonald won her opener with a 6-1, 6-0 decision over Leeds’ Kate Moore before losing to Donoho’s Blair Kitchen 6-4, 6-1.

In other doubles besides Kenza Bilbeisi and Williams, the No. 1 tandem of Chancey and Merrell received a bye and won a round 2 match over a John Carroll Catholic duo 7-5, 7-6 (2) before falling to a pair from Russellville 6-1, 6-2.

The No. 3 team of McDonald and Rosemary Clark won an opening match, 6-0, 6-1, over a Leeds duo before falling to a Deshler team 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.