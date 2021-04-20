Houston Academy boys tennis team win state title; Providence Christian earns school best third-place tie

Houston Academy and Providence Christian boys tennis teams had two good days at the AHSAA Class 1A-3A State Tennis Championships in Mobile.

One took home the top prize in dominating fashion, while the other established a school best finish and had its first individual state champion.

Houston Academy, behind two individual singles titles and three doubles crowns, earned its third straight state title, amassing 53 points to beat runner-up Westminster of Oak Mountain, which had 31 points.

Freshmen Mitchell Piedra and Brody Williams won individual titles at No. 1 and No. 3 singles for the Raiders. Piedra combined with Andrew Ayodeji to win the No. 1 doubles, while Williams and eighth grader Jason Mun won at No. 2 doubles and Wills McRae and Thomas Buntin, a pair of eighth graders, won at No. 3 doubles.

Providence Christian boys, meanwhile, tied for third place with Montgomery Catholic at the meet, its best AHSAA finish in girls or boys tennis. Both had 19 points. The Eagles also had their first individual state tennis champion in seventh grader Jackson Hughes, who won the No. 6 singles competition.