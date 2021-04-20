Houston Academy boys tennis team wins state championship

“It had a lot to do with my focus,” Piedra said of how he won. “There were a bunch of crowds here cheering and a lot of distractions, but I was able to keep focus and win it.”

Williams overcame an unexpected obstacle to earn his title at No. 3 singles.

“The part I am most proud of is playing through a broken finger,” Williams said. “Mitchell tackled me in my (hotel) room on Sunday night the night before the first day and I was in the ER (emergency room) until 3 a.m. and played yesterday (Monday) with four hours of sleep. I came back today and won the whole thing so that is the highlight of the trip for me.”

The injury was to the middle finger on the left-hand for the right-handed hitting Williams.

“If there is a silver lining to that, it was definitely that it was my left hand (and not my right hand),” Williams said, adding it affected only his backhand shots but not his for forehand or serves. It also helped that he generally plays mostly up front in doubles where he doesn’t have to do a lot of backhand shots.

The injury wasn’t the only thing he overcame during the day, either. In the championship match against Decatur Heritage’s Michael Chang, he quickly fell in an early hole.