Houston Academy dominates rival Providence Christian

Mitchell was the main story as his six touchdowns passing and seven overall scores were series’ records. The freshman quarterback threw for 219 yards on 13-of-18 passing in offensive coordinator Don Jacobs’ attack, which amassed 420 yards overall. Mitchell also earned 52 yards on five carries with one score, including several key scrambles

“I did not know that,” Mitchell said when told of his seven touchdowns. “I was just doing what coach (Jacobs) told me to do. He knew exactly what they did and what they were weak on and we just took it and ran with it.”

Mitchell said the Raiders read the Eagle defense, particularly the safety, to plan an attack.

“They slide the safety a lot, back and forth,” Mitchell said. “If they slid him one way, we would throw it the opposite way and it worked just like it did at practice.”

While Mitchell and the Raider offense was the main storyline, the HA defense also had a big night in recording the series’ second shutout, but its first over the Eagles.