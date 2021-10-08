Houston Academy dominates rival Providence Christian

Kadyn Mitchell and the Houston Academy Raiders put a resounding end to a six-game losing streak to city rival Providence Christian on Friday night.
Mitchell accounted for seven touchdowns, including six passing, Jeb Daughtry rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown and the HA defense posted a shutout as the Raiders dominated the Eagles 54-0 at the PCS campus.
The Raiders scored on all eight possessions, including five in the second half when they pulled away from a 21-0 halftime lead.
The 54 points were the most scored in the 14-game history of the rivalry between the two north Dothan private schools and the 54-point margin was also the biggest. Providence Christian’s 42 points and 35-point win two years ago were the previous records in both.
Most importantly to HA players, they ended six years of frustration to the Eagles, last beating their rivals when current seniors were in 5th grade in 2014. They cut the PCS series rivalry to 8-6.
“Man it’s great (to snap the streak),” HA senior Walker Elliott said. “Six years without winning was something that coach (Eddie) Brundidge let us know multiple times this week. He made sheets and gave us the stats and everything. This is the best feeling as a senior in high school that I could get.”
Houston Academy improved its season record to 6-2 overall and to 3-1 in Class 3A, Region 2, staying in third place in the region with two region games left. Providence Christian fell to 1-6, its worst seven-game record in its 15-year history, and to 0-4 in region and out of playoff contention.
Mitchell was the main story as his six touchdowns passing and seven overall scores were series’ records. The freshman quarterback threw for 219 yards on 13-of-18 passing in offensive coordinator Don Jacobs’ attack, which amassed 420 yards overall. Mitchell also earned 52 yards on five carries with one score, including several key scrambles
“I did not know that,” Mitchell said when told of his seven touchdowns. “I was just doing what coach (Jacobs) told me to do. He knew exactly what they did and what they were weak on and we just took it and ran with it.”
Mitchell said the Raiders read the Eagle defense, particularly the safety, to plan an attack.
“They slide the safety a lot, back and forth,” Mitchell said. “If they slid him one way, we would throw it the opposite way and it worked just like it did at practice.”
While Mitchell and the Raider offense was the main storyline, the HA defense also had a big night in recording the series’ second shutout, but its first over the Eagles.
“We tell them all the time to bend, but don’t break and make them snap it again,” head coach Eddie Brundidge said. “If we can keep them out of the end zone and make them snap it again that anything can happen on any given play. The defense played their hearts out. We didn’t play perfect as we gave up some stuff, but overall I can’t say enough good things about them and what Coach (Marc) Edge has done for the defense and this program.”
Providence actually had the first opportunity to score after given new life on a roughing the punter penalty by HA on the game’s first series. The Eagles moved to the Raider 41 after Christian Durden gained 8 yards to convert a 4th-and-7 play around right end into a first down.
After gains of 1 yard and 5 yards by Harrison Mims, a host of Raiders stopped Mims for a 1-yard loss. The Eagles then went to the air on 4th-and-5 at the 36, but the pass went deep and receivers cut inside, resulting in an incomplete pass.
Mitchell, Daughtry and the Raider offense then went to work. Moving 64 yards in 10 plays, HA jumped in front when Mitchell connected on a 7-yard slant pass to junior receiver Will Wells, who had a big night with six catches for 126 yards and two scores.
Greg Sexton converted the first of his six extra-point kicks to make it 7-0 with 1:49 left in the first quarter.
The Eagle offense, which had some success in the first half, earned three first downs off runs of 28 and 13 yards by Durden and 18 by Mims to move into the red zone at the HA 13.
However, Cade Whigham knocked Mims back in the backfield and teammates converged to drop the Eagle QB for an 8-yard loss. After a 1-yard gain, the Eagles went for it on 4th-and-9 at the 20, but a Mims pass went off the outstretched hands of his receiver for an incomplete pass to turn it over on downs to HA.
Mitchell sparked the Raiders ensuing drive with two scrambles for first downs. Facing 3rd-and-10 at the 20, he was flushed from the pocket and scrambled to his right for a 15-yard gain. Daughtry provided first-down runs of 16 and 11 yards to help the Raiders move inside the 20 when Mitchell scrambled to his left and made defenders miss him on a 16-yard run to the 1.
Daughtry got the call on the next play, hurdling over the line for a 1-yard TD score with 2:40 left in the half to make it 14-0.
Elliott then delivered perhaps the game’s most pivotal play. The Raider defense held PCS and forced a punt with 48.9 seconds left in the half. Elliott fielded the punt off a bounce off the left side at the HA 35, scooted to the right to avoid a defender then weaved over to his right down the sideline on a 41-yard punt return to the HA 24.
Two plays later, Mitchell fired out to the right to Chapman Andrews, who squirmed to his right after the catch to avoid a defender then broke another tackle at the 5-yard on way to a 23-yard TD reception with 12 seconds left, extending the margin to 21-0. It was the first of three TD catches for Andrews in the game.
“That was a crucial point in the game there,” Brundidge said of Elliott’s punt return. “We wanted to finish the half with a statement. We knew we were getting the ball coming back out and things went our way. He made a good catch on the ball. We had a return on and we got a few blocks. The rest was up to him.”
Elliott said there wasn’t anything special to spark his good punt return.
“There wasn’t (anything key),” Elliott said. “It was just catch the ball and run.”
HA put a dagger into Providence on the opening series of the third quarter. On the third play, Mitchell went back to pass and unloaded down the middle of the field to Wells, who had a few steps on his defender and caught the pass in stride on way to a 69-yard TD strike to make it 28-0.
A fumble recovery by Wells set the Raiders up for a quick three-play, 28-yard scoring drive. Andrews caught his second TD pass from Mitchell, this one a 13-yarder.
Providence moved to the HA 35 behind a 45-yard Craig Pittman to Grant Baker pass, but the Raiders’ Jack Waller intercepted a pass in the end zone on the next play.
HA, behind mostly Daughtry running plays, marched 76 yards in 11 plays. Mitchell capped the series with a 6-yard TD pass to his older brother Kamryn with 11:40 to go to make it 42-0.
Mitchell added a 22-yard TD pass to Andrews after PCS was stopped at its own 26 on 4th down. Mitchell finished the scoring with an 18-yard run with 2:01 left to capitalize on a Kennan Beaver fumble recovery.