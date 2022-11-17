Houston Academy, Dothan bowling teams sweep

Houston Academy girls and boys both beat Slocomb in high school bowling action Thursday with the girls winning 1,013 to 948 and the boys 944 to 869.

In the girls match, Kaleyn Tolley the Raider win with a 142 during the traditional round and Madilyn Potter earned a 138. Slocomb’s Kayna Wilkins had a 153 during the traditional round and Emma Wilson a 133.

The HA boys were led by Lucius Renshaw with a 141 and Jay Morris with a 132. Slocomb was led by Zach Beshears with a 123 and Connor Mathis with a 109.

Dothan teams sweep tri-match: Dothan girls and boys teams defeated Foley and Robertsdale in high school bowling action Thursday.

The Dothan girls finished with 1,001 score compared to Foley’s 912 and Robertsdale’s 895. The Wolves’ boys rolled a 1,236 score, easily beating Robertsdale (985) and Foley (798).

During the traditional round, Ella Wood fired a 138, LaCarla Peterman a 134, Ellie Smith with a 120 and Kelsey Peaden with a 119.

For the boys, Alex Broadaway bowled a 200, Landon Conrad a 169 and Alex Thagard a 157 and Gavin Hendershott a 142 to lead the Wolves.