A week ago, Houston Academy wrestler Andrew Gil joined the 100-win club for his varsity career.

Now, the sophomore wants to add a state title to his resume.

The Raider standout is one of two Houston Academy wrestlers set to compete at the AHSAA State Wrestling Championships in Huntsville, starting Thursday and running through Saturday.

Four Dothan kids and one from Northside Methodist Academy are also competing at state.

Gil, who wrestles at 170 pounds, is joined by teammate Sean Green (285) for the Class 1A-4A state meet. Northside Methodist’s David Bailey (132) is also in the 1A-4A field.

Meanwhile, Dothan wrestlers Caleb Ham (106), Cooper Hall (113), Kunyea Moore (182) and Mykel Lowe (225) are participating in the Class 7A championships.

Of the seven, only Gil has previous state tournament experience. As an eighth grader, the HA grappler won three matches and reached the state finals at 138 pounds before losing 7-5 in the double overtime ultimate tiebreaker to American Christian’s River Scruggs.

Andrew Gil,

Houston AcademyGil (33-4 record) is the No. 4 seed in the 170 weight class. He opens against Bayshore Christian’s Reid Zakutney. A win and he faces Fultondale senior Mekeih Moffett in the quarterfinals. He could match-up with Weaver’s Joshua Johannson (38-0) in the semifinals.

On difference this time

“It is going to be harder because I am 30 pounds heavier. It is a little bit different (than last time). There will be harder people to face.”

On his approach during week

“I try not to think about it, but it is a lot harder because it is always on my mind. I can’t even focus in English class. My teacher asked me to read this chapter. I read the whole chapter in words, but I didn’t comprehend the words because I was busy thinking about wrestling and moves in my head.”

On what it will take to be successful

“Hard work and sleep,” Gil said.

Sean Green,

Houston AcademyGreen (20-10) is seeded 10th out of 12 wrestlers in the 285-pound weight class. The sophomore faces T.R. Miller’s Markel Nicholson in the opening round.

On making state for first time

“It feels really good since I am 15 years old and a second-year wrestler and first year on varsity. Overall, I am proud and happy that my coaches helped me get there.”

On approach for tournament

“I definitely want myself to stick in there. Even if I do lose, I want to make it as hard as I can for the opponent. It is not my normal weight class, but I will try my best.”

On tournament goal

“I definitely want to get third or fourth.”

Houston Academy coach Brian McDonald on Gil and Green.

“I think both have a solid chance of doing really well. Andrew has a good chance to win. We are hoping for an underdog victory in the semifinals. He will have a couple of tough matches before that. Sean will have a tough go of it as he is one of the smaller guys in the heavyweight division. He might be 230 pounds and some of these kids going are 287. I think he has a good chance to win a couple of matches.”

David Bailey, Northside MethodistBailey is seeded eighth in the 1A-4A 132-pound weight class. The junior has a first-round bye and faces the winner of Orange Beach’s Shayd Arboneaux and Ashville’s Jaden Harris in the second round.

On making it state

“Crazy. It is a little expected because I know I put in a lot of work. A lot of hard work pays off. I was kind of sad that nobody else on the team made it … I like the fact that I see all my hard work is paying off.”

On approach

“Just go in with a positive mindset, like before. Keep my head centered and not get (the atmosphere) in my head too much. I want to go into each match like it is anybody else and not go in scared.”

On goal

“I want to put my name out there. I want people to know who I am even if I don’t get top four or top six. I want people to know who I am like, ‘Hey, that is David Bailey. That is not someone you can push around.’”

Northside Methodist coach Travis Robinson on Bailey

“He has a good shot as anyone in the bracket. If he performs the way the coaches feel he can, he will be a state champion. I am very proud of the hard work he put into the season which started at the end of last season. David and us coaches are not going to be satisfied with just qualifying for state. We want him to win it all.”

Caleb Ham, DothanHam (26-10) is No. 10 seed out of 12 wrestlers in Class 106-pound weight class. The sophomore faces Enterprise’s Paxton Hanshaw in the first round.

On reaching state tournament

“It is exciting. It is because of having a good partner in Cooper (Hall).”

On expectations

“It will be a hard road, but if I work hard in practice, I will be able to do well at the tournament.”

On goal

“My goal is to win at least one match and try to at least try to make the podium (top six).”

Cooper Hall, DothanHall (17-17) is the No. 9 seed out of 12 wrestlers in the 7A 113-weight division. The sophomore opens against Foley’s Roman Morgan. He lost to Morgan twice during the season.

On making state

“I feel a little nervous. This is my first year ever wrestling and I am going to the state tournament. I didn’t think much of it going to the regional. I thought I would get eliminated pretty fast as there were a bunch of good dudes going at it. So going in I’m real excited and nervous.”

On goal

“I want to win at least two matches at state. My first match, I am going up against a guy that has beaten me twice, but I feel I can totally beat him.”

On opening match

“Get better control of my wrists, especially when I am on top and not get turned. Stay focused on neutral and keep my wrists to myself and not let him have it. Then get as many tilts as I can.”

Kunyea Moore, DothanMoore (19-16) is the No. 9 seed at 182 pounds. The senior faces Mary G. Montgomery’s Jarrek Boeck in first round.

On making state

“I am proud of myself – first year wrestling and going to state. There will be better wrestlers (at state). These guys were chosen (for top seeds) for a reason, which means they are going to be good wrestlers. I have to get my mindset better and take better shots and listen to the coaches when they are big situations.”

On approach

“Just go out there and dominate.”

Mykel Lowe, DothanLowe (20-8) is seeded sixth out of 12 wrestles in the 285-pound weight class. The junior opens with Hoover’s Chaleb Powell in the first round. Lowe was unavailable for interviews at Tuesday’s practice.

Dothan coach John Biezuns on his wrestlers

“First year on the job, it is an accomplishment to get one, let alone four (to state). Looking back at the section tournament, I thought getting one or two would be great. I am impressed with the four that are going. I told them, ‘You have one weekend to showcase your skills, just win.’”