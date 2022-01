The Houston Academy girls defeated Dothan 1,074 to 1,042 and the Dothan boys beat HA 1,399 to 930 in varsity bowling on Tuesday.

In the HA girls win, Kaelyn Tolley rolled a 159 and Marley Conner a 147 to lead the way.

In the HA boys loss, the Raiders were led by Colton Ash with a 169 and Ian Kaufman at 128.