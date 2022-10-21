Houston Academy downs rival Providence Christian, remains unbeaten

Houston Academy’s three-headed monster on offense continues to deal opponents problems.

So too does the Raiders hard-hitting, aggressive defense.

The Providence Christian Eagles found out all about it the hard way on Friday.

Jeb Daughtry rushed for three scores and quarterback Kadyn Mitchell and Will Wells combined for three touchdowns on all six possessions the trio played and the Raider first-string defense pitched a shutout in sparking a 42-7 win over city rival Providence Christian Friday night at Northcutt Field.

The victory clinched the Class 3A, Region 2 title for Houston Academy, its first region crown since 2013. The Raiders (9-0 overall) go for their first unbeaten regular season since 2006 next week when it travels to Pike County in the regular-season finale.

“It’s big win for us,” Houston Academy head coach Eddie Brundidge said. “It is another step in the right direction. It’s just big for the kids and the program (to win the region). The kids have bought in and done everything we have asked of them. They have worked hard. It is good to see it all come together to be successful.”

The victory was the second straight lopsided one for the Raiders over the Eagles. A year ago, HA won 54-0. Houston Academy closed the series record between the two to 7-8.

Houston Academy, behind its three-monster attack of Daughtry, Mitchell and Wells, scored on their first six possessions, mostly on short fields, in building a 42-0 lead by the middle of the third quarter before the game was played with a running clock.

Daughtry, a 1,000-yard rusher for the season, scored on runs of 1, 1 and 5 yards in amassing 118 yards on 17 carries.

“Jeb has been solid all year long,” Brundidge said. “To go where we want to go (in the postseason), we need to be able to run the football. He has proven we can do that. That just plays into the passing game.”

That passing game is pretty solid, especially behind Mitchell and Wells. Mitchell, who had thrown for 1,415 yards and 29 TDs prior to Friday, completed 7-of-8 passes for 161 yards with Wells catching five passes for 126 yards. The TD passes went for 47, 21 and 21.

The three scores give Wells 16 TD receptions on the season, all from Mitchell, the Raiders’ sophomore QB. Wells had 29 catches for 641 yards prior to the game.

“I have been playing with Will since the seventh grade,” Mitchell said. “At first, we were shaky as Will broke his wrist and I didn’t get to play with him until about two weeks into the JV season. My eighth grade year, we started clicking and last year, it really picked up and it really translated into this year.”

Mitchell added a lot of work this past summer helped push the duo’s connection to an even greater height.

“We went to Westgate after summer workouts and ran routes together,” Mitchell said. “We also went to some football camps together. We really got our chemistry down better then. With him playing against better talent and better defensive backs got him to where he is now.”

The yardage figures for the three players in Friday’s game weren’t off the charts because the Raiders started most of their possessions inside Eagle territory.

Seven times Providence Christian gambled on 4th down, but failed to convert four times, resulting in the Raiders taking over at the PCS 41, 37 and 24 with an interception to end the half also in the mix. HA also took over at the PCS 47 after a short punt. The Raiders scored after all four short fields.

Providence, which moved the ball at times against the Raider defense, had a promising start, moving to the Raider 30 behind a 34-yard screen pass from Craig Pittman to Harrison Mims.

After a 4-yard pass play to Eb Anderson, a motion penalty backed the Eagles up the 31. On the ensuing play, Pittman lofted a pass that was underthrown and easily intercepted by Wells, who returned it to the HA 32.

The Raiders scored in seven plays, including five runs by Daughtry, opening with a 15-yarder and concluding with a 1-yard TD run with 4:58 to go in the period. A 25-yard Mitchell to Wells pass also highlighted the drive. Lucius Renshaw added the point after kick from the hold of Keenan Beaver to make it 7-0.

The HA defense forced a three-and-out and a short punt, giving the Raiders possession at the 47. On the first play, Mitchell rolled out to his right and fired to Wells, who broke a couple of tackles before racing to the end zone on a 47-yard TD reception. Renshaw added the point after to make it 14-0 with 3:18 to go in the opening quarter.

The Eagles then began their fourth-down gambles, throwing incomplete on a 4th-and-2 at their own 41. Six plays later, Mitchell connected with Wells on a 21-yard touchdown pass on the left side. The score, which made it 21-0 with 7:36 go in the second quarter, came after Wells dropped a touchdown pass as he backpedaled into the end zone to try and make a catch.

“I am not going to force a bad pass, but if I see Will in one-on-one coverage, I have trust in him to make the catch, just like after he missed the touchdown pass, I didn’t shy away from Will,” Mitchell said. “I trust him and I knew he would catch the next one. I just threw it out and he made a great play. He is a great athlete.”

Providence Christian again failed on a fourth-down play, throwing incomplete on 4th-and-5 at its own 37. Four plays later, Daughtry scored on a 1-yard run untouched on the right side. A 22-yard pass from Mitchell to Rod Jackson sparked the series. Renshaw added the point after to make it 28-0 with 3:09 left in the second quarter.

Providence, behind an 11-yard run by Rylan Banner and a 40-yard Pittman to Chapel Stickler pass, moved to the Raider 18 in the half’s final minute.

After a Banner 2-yard run, the ball was snapped to Pittman with both teams seemingly thinking a whistle was to be blown, but a Raider defender pursued the Eagle quarterback for a 10-yard sack back to the 26.

An Eagle pass completion was dropped by the Raider defense for a 2-yard loss and an incompletion followed with 4.9 seconds left. However, the officials lost track of the downs and gave PCS a fifth down. A pass to the end zone, though, was intercepted by Charlie Knowles to end the half.

The Raiders took the opening possession of the third quarter 57 yards in eight plays with Daughtry scoring on a 5-yard run up the middle, one play after his 29-yard run off the left side when he made several defenders miss on tackle efforts. Renshaw’s point after made it 35-0.

The Eagles failed again on 4th-and-4 at its own 24 with an incomplete pass and the Raiders scored in three plays with Mitchell and Wells hooking up on a 21-yard TD pass to push HA up 42-0 with 5:01 left.

Providence ruined the shutout against HA back-ups, going 90 yards in 13 plays, converting two 4th-and-1 plays in the process. David McClurkin scored on a 2-yard run with 4:04 left in the game. Layton Hagler converted the point after kick, making it 42-7.

The Eagle drive was sparked by Kyser Sims, who had 50 yards on seven carries, including a 25-yard run during the drive. Grant Baker added a 28-yard run in the series.

Providence finished the game with 234 yards, including 152 on the ground.

However, the HA first-team defensive unit allowed only 144.

“They played great,” Brundidge said of the defense. “They kind of got hot at me because I let them score on (the second string), but I told them why and they understood.

"All year, it has been a team effort. The defense playing for the offense and the offense hasn’t put the defense in a bad situation. We just have to limit the turnovers and that is big for us (not turning it over).

"Not to mention our kicking game. I can’t say enough good things about Lucius and what he has done, kicking the ball in the end zone like he does.”