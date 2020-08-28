 Skip to main content
Houston Academy drops close volleyball match to top-ranked St. Luke's
  • Updated
Houston Academy gave Class 3A top-ranked St. Luke’s all it could handle Friday night, but the Raiders fell short, losing 24-26, 25-16, 25-21, 29-31, 15-13.

For HA, Mattie Havas had a monster performance, earning 31 kills, eight aces and seven digs. Rachel Watson had eight kills, Abby Caldwell 15 assists, 15 digs and two kills. Bailey Dykes had seven digs, Carryne Chancey two kills and five digs and Lizzy Kate Skinner had three kills.

