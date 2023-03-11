Despite being just a freshman, Houston Academy pitcher Emily Adams has nerves of steel, according to head coach Sharon Cherry.

Adams showed her mental toughness in the championship game of the Terry Collins Memorial Tournament Saturday, holding a sizzling Rehobeth team to just a run on four hits over five innings in helping the Raiders to a 2-1 win over the Rebels.

Houston Academy (22-1) won all six tournament games it played at the weekend tournament, winning the last three by one run. After a 10-3 win over Ariton in their first game on Saturday, the Raiders beat Slocomb 1-0, scoring a run despite not getting a hit, in the second round. They then rallied in the final three at-bats after time ran out to beat Wicksburg 9-8 in the semifinals before taking the championship 2-1.

Rehobeth, which entered the finals with seven straight wins, including three straight double-digit victories, dropped to 11-5 on the season. The Rebels beat Cottonwood 15-0, host Dothan 12-1 and Dale County 12-3 in Saturday’s bracket play.

“It was a really great tournament,” Houston Academy’s Cherry said. “There were a lot of quality teams here and the kids had some tough games and they showed their desire, their heart and they played really hard. They came out here and played hard for each other. I think they are a special group of kids.”

One of those special kids to Cherry is Adams.

In first four innings, Rehobeth was able to place five runners in scoring position, but Adams held the Rebels to just one run.

“She is a competitor out there,” Cherry said. “She fights hard. The thing I love about Adams is that she has got ice in her veins. Whatever the situation is, she does an amazing job of ‘so what, now what? So what, next pitch.’ To be an effective pitcher and top tier athlete, that is what you have to do.”

Adams’ mental toughness was especially evident in the top of the third inning in what turned out to be one of the game’s defining moments.

With Houston Academy leading 1-0 after a lead-off homer in the top of the second inning by Emily Maddox, the Rebels put runners at second and third with nobody out. Shelby Davis earned a double to left center. Kryslin Lane drew a walk with Davis stealing third and Lane hustled to second on the throw to third trying to get Davis.

Adams, though, got an infield pop out to the first baseman and two straight strikeouts to snuff out the Rebel threat.

The Raiders increased their lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the third. Mary Suzan Aman earned a one-out triple down the left-field line and came home on an Adams’ line drive sacrifice fly to left field.

Rehobeth pushed a run across in the top of the fourth. Maddie Williams doubled to open the inning and scored on a two-out double by Jazzy Andrews.

Andrews, though, was left stranded at second base as Adams got a strikeout to end the inning.

Rehobeth had one last at-bat in the fifth, but Adams got the Rebels out in order.

The Rebels didn’t get another chance as the time limit for the game ran out during Houston Academy’s at-bat in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The junior varsity part of the tournament was won by Enterprise with a 5-2 championship victory over Geneva.

Varsity Tournament bracket scores

Opening round

Opp 4, G.W. Long 2

Houston Academy 10, Ariton 3

Slocomb 7, LAMP 2

Rehobeth 15, Cottonwood 0

Dothan 11, Carroll 5

Ashford 19, Headland 0

Dale County 3, Pike Liberal Arts 0

Second round

Wicksburg 1, Opp 0

Houston Academy 1, Slocomb 0

Rehobeth 12, Dothan 2

Dale County 4, Ashford 1

Semifinals

Houston Academy 9, Wicksburg 8

Rehobeth 12, Dale County 3

Championship

Houston Academy 2, Rehobeth 1

Junior Varsity Bracket

Opening round

Geneva 12, Ariton 3

Wicksburg 6, Headland 1

Rehobeth 12, Dale County 0

Enterprise 14, Dothan 0

Semifinals

Geneva 11, Wicksburg 9

Enterprise 9, Rehobeth 4

Championship

Enterprise 5, Geneva 2