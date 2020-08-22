Houston Academy, Enterprise volleyball teams both go 1-3 at tournament

Both Houston Academy and Enterprise volleyball teams went 1-3 overall at the 38th Annual Juanita Boddie Tournament in Hoover this week.
The Raiders, after going 1-1 on Friday, lost to Class 6A Northridge in 25-11, 25-22 in its final pool game Saturday morning then lost to Homewood 25-18, 25-12 in Silver Bracket play.
Enterprise, meanwhile, won its opener over Daphne 25-17, 25-13 and lost its second match to Class 7A No. 10 ranked Grissom 25-13, 25-14 on Friday night before losing its final pool match Saturday to 6A No. 5 ranked Pelham 25-14, 23-25, 25-10. The Wildcats then lost in Silver Bracket play to 6A No. 9 ranked Buckhorn 25-16, 25-16.
For Houston Academy Saturday in its loss to Northridge, Mattie Havas had seven kills and two digs, Abby Caldwell had 13 assists and four digs and Caley Caldwell had 10 digs and two aces. Rachel Watson had three kills, while Lizzy Kate Skinner had four digs, Carryne Chancey three digs and Bailey Dykes two digs.
In the loss to Homewood, Havas had four aces, two kills and seven digs and Abby Caldwell had eight assists and three digs. Skinner two kills and three digs, Jaylee Strickland had two kills and two digs and Chancey two kills. Caley Caldwell earned six digs.
For Enterprise in its four matches, Hannah Chang had 13 kills and 10 blocks, Zationna Horne had 13 kills and Sammie Neuwien earned eight aces, 24 assists and nine digs. Kamira Cooper had eight kills and Heather Holtz had 13 assists and nine digs. Also for EHS, Lily Rhoades had 25 digs, Yasmeen Stallworth three aces and Jaden Williams four blocks.
Wiregrass Kings lose two: The Wiregrass Kings lost a pair of matches to East Central Saturday in Trussville, falling 25-16, 16-25, 25-15, 17-25, 15-5 in the opener and 25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 25-12 in the second match.
In the first match, Kaylin Worthy earned four aces and four kills and Emily Edwards four aces, 12 digs and three assists for the Kings. Katie Byrd also had four aces. Amy Sexton had 15 digs and Harper Bray three blocks.
In the second match, Worthy delivered 11 aces and 11 kills and Sexton nine aces and three kills. Anna Ryan Sharp had nine digs and Emily Edwards six digs and four assists. Bray had three blocks.
The Kings JV team split against East Central, losing the opener 25-22, 25-21 and winning the second match 25-16, 25-10.
In the win, Anna Ryan Sharp, Ally Davis, Amy Sexton and Emma Graham all had three aces. Sexton added three kills and Sharp three assists. Klara Beth Weed had three digs.
In the opening loss, Davis had three aces, Sharp six assists, Sexton three kills and Weed six digs.
