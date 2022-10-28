Houston Academy erases 14-point deficit to beat Pike County and finish regular season unbeaten

BRUNDIDGE – It took a little bit of everything for Houston Academy to notch a 21-20 comeback victory over Pike County on Friday night and record the school’s first unbeaten regular season since 2006.

Rod Jackson returned a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown after a ferocious hit and strip by Cam Dyer; Andrew Gil blocked a punt and took it in for a score; Ethan Coachman blocked an extra point attempt by the Bulldogs that could have tied the game and the bruising running of Jeb Daughtry, who rushed unofficially for 170 yards on 29 carries with a TD, helped the Raiders preserve the victory.

Houston Academy improved to 10-0 overall, 8-0 in Class 3A, Region 2. Pike County is now 6-3 overall and 5-3 in the region.

“This is the iron we needed to sharpen us up to get ready for next week (first round playoff game at home against Mobile Christian),” Houston Academy coach Eddie Brundidge said. “I think this is just what we needed to go into that game.”

Pike County finished fourth in the region, behind second place Opp and third place Straughn, and will play its first round playoff game at Excel next week.

Brundidge figured it would be a war against Pike County, which led 14-0 before Houston Academy began its rally.

“It was just like I expected it was going to be … tough, hard-nosed, typical old-school-type game,” Brundidge said. “They didn’t look real good at the beginning of the year and kept watching film on them and I was like, ‘Dang, these folks are getting better and better every week.’ I knew we were going to have to play our tails off.”

Pike County scored the only points of the first half on a 74-yard touchdown pass from Omari Barrow to Ian Foster with four seconds left in the first quarter. The extra point kick was blocked.

Pike County took a two-touchdown lead on the first drive of the second half when Nemo Williams scored on a 6-yard run and Kameron Christian ran in the 2-point conversion. It was set up after Houston Academy fumbled on the kickoff to begin the third quarter.

The Raiders scored on the ensuing possession when Daughtry went in from 2 yards out to complete an 8-play, 67-yard drive, the key play coming when Kadyn Mitchell connected with Will Wells on a 33-yard throw and catch down to the 29. Lucius Renshaw added the PAT to make it 14-7 with 7:08 to play in the third quarter.

Then the heroics really began for the Raiders.

Pike County took the next drive all the way down to the HA 4 in 11 plays for a 1st-and-goal situation, but Williams was hit hard by Dyer after taking a direct snap and running to his left on the first down play. Dyer also stripped the ball and Jackson picked it up and dashed all the way down the sidelines for a touchdown.

“He ran outside, I held on to him and I saw the ball hanging right here and I ripped it,” Dyer explained of getting the ball loose.

Jackson did the rest.

“I just saw the ball come out and I just ran,” Jackson said. “I didn’t turn around.”

The made extra point kick by Renshaw tied it at 14-14 with 1:37 left in the third.

Houston Academy took its first lead of the game with 8:18 left after Pike County set up to punt from its 31 and Gil rushed through and blocked the kick and also grabbed the ball and ran it in for a touchdown.

“I blocked it and then it just popped right in my face and I was like, ‘Might as well grab it and take it in,’” Gil said.

Renshaw made the PAT to put Houston Academy up 21-14.

But just three plays into Pike County’s ensuing drive, Foster took a direct snap and scampered 46 yards for a touchdown with 7:45 left in the game to pull the Bulldogs back within 1.

It was then Coachman’s time to shine as he rushed through and blocked the extra point attempt to keep the Raiders in front.

“We had just let up a really big touchdown and I knew that they might take a play off and I just went in and took advantage of it and blocked the extra point,” Coachman said.

The Bulldogs forced a punt on the Raiders next possession and had the ball back with 5:37 left at their own 36.

But the Raiders’ defense came up big and forced a three-and-out and got the ball back following a punt with 4:31 left.

The ball was then put in the hands of Daughtry, who ran it seven straight times as the Raiders made two first downs – the second coming when Pike County jumped offsides on a 3rd-and-4 play from the HA 47 – and HA was able to run out the clock.