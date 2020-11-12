 Skip to main content
Houston Academy falls in bowling opener
The Houston Academy boys team nearly earned a season-opening win Thursday, but fell to a late Beauregard rally at Auburn Lanes.

The Hornets overcame a 24-pin deficit in the final Baker game to take a four-pin win, 1,082 to 1,078. Gavin Prickett led the Hornets with a 156 score. HA was led by Ian Kaufman with a 163 and Jackson Byrd with a 145.

Beauregard girls took a 1,094 to 907 win over HA. Lauren Blackmon fired a 160 lead the Hornets. The Raiders were led by Marley Connor with a 134 and Kaelyn Tilley with a 131.

