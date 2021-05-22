Houston Academy falls one win shy of 3A softball title game

OXFORD - Houston Academy’s softball team continued its offensive onslaught from Friday night into Saturday morning, but couldn’t keep the pace going in the afternoon against Plainview and pitcher Lily Boswell.
Boswell limited the Raiders to four hits and one run and the Bears offense scored in bunches in the first four innings during a 12-1 Plainview win in the losers’ bracket finals of the AHSAA Class 3A State Championships at the Choccolocco Park Softball Complex.
Plainview, ranked No. 3 in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association state poll, advanced to the championship round later Saturday against top-ranked Prattville Christian.
The Raiders, ranked No. 2, went 3-2 at the state tournament, finishing in third place. They ended the year with a 44-7 record.
Houston Academy opened Saturday with an 11-2 win over Beulah, avenging a loss on Friday to the Bobcats, before being eliminated by Plainview.
“I told them they that didn’t have anything to hang their head about,” Houston Academy head coach Sharon Cherry said of her postgame speech to her players. “They had a lot to be proud of.
“I went over the fact that we were undefeated in our area which we had come from an amazing area. We were undefeated in the area tournament, which is tough to do. We qualified out of our region to get here. They were five ranked teams (at the region) out of 10 (ranked teams) and only two get to come.
“We lost to a team (here) and came back and beat them and had three big wins up here. They have a lot to feel good about. To finish third at state is something to be proud of.”
The run ended against Plainview and its sophomore pitcher Boswell. After allowing four base runners in the first two innings (three hits, one hit batter), she dominated the final three innings, retiring 10 of the last 11 batters she faced. Boswell struck out five in the game.
“She was a great little pitcher,” Cherry said. “She moved the ball around. She hit her spots.”
The Bears, the visiting team, struck for two runs in the first inning. Mia Tidwell doubled to open the game and two batters later Hannah Regula singled her home. Elaine Puckett followed with a RBI double.
The Raiders cut the margin in half the next half inning as Ansleigh Smith tripled and Alexis Milanowski singled her home.
That would pretty much be the offense for HA in the game.
The Bears, meanwhile, kept growling on offense, scoring in each of the next three innings.
In the second inning, Tidwell had a RBI triple and scored on an error in the outfield during the hit.
Plainview blew it open with a four-run third and added four in the fourth to go ahead by 11 runs. A two-run double by Mallory Lindsey highlighted the third. A three-run homer by Tessa Word and a RBI single by Tidwell sparked the fourth.
Boswell retired the Raiders in order in the fifth to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
Smith and Mary Suzan Aman had a triple each and Milanowski and Caley Caldwell a single each for the four Raider hits.
The Bears finished with 13 hits off three Raider pitchers. Tidwell and Puckett had three hits each with Tidwell driving in two runs and Puckett one. Lindsey had two hits and Word had the three-run homer.
“They were the total package,” Cherry said of Piedmont. “They made a lot of great plays and they didn’t make any errors.”
Houston Academy 11, Beulah 2: After scoring 13 and 11 runs in its final two games on Friday afternoon, the Raiders kept the offensive momentum going in a Saturday morning game, downing Beulah 11-2 to stay alive in the tournament.
Houston Academy broke a 2-2 tie with seven runs in the fourth inning and added two more in the sixth to secure the win.
Mattie Havas paced the HA offense with three hits and three runs batted in, highlighted by a two-run homer. Emily Maddox earned three singles and one run batted in. Caley Caldwell added a RBI triple and Jaysoni Beachum a RBI double.
Mary Suzan Aman had a single and drove in two runs and Tylaya Lingo drove in a run off a squeeze bunt.
Havas earned the pitching win, allowing only five hits and two runs. She struck out three.
Beulah opened the scoring with a run-scoring single by Brandy Phillips in the top of the first, but HA tied it in the bottom of the second as Beachum scored on an Aman ground out.
Houston Academy eased out to a 2-1 lead on a RBI double by Beachum in the bottom of the third, but the Bobcats tied it a half inning later on Kyleigh Morgan’s run-scoring single.
The Raiders then blew it open in the bottom of the fourth, exploding for seven runs to seize command at 9-2.
Maddox singled to open the inning. Caldwell then hit a low line drive that Beulah’s right fielder made a diving effort on, but couldn’t catch and the ball rolled to the fence, resulting in a RBI triple for Caldwell. Aman then singled home Caldwell to make it 4-2.
Aman stole second and third. Lingo laid down a bunt which was fielded by Beulah’s pitcher, whose throw home was not in time to get Aman at the plate. Lingo, meanwhile, kept running as no one initially covered second and a throw down there was wild, allowing the Raider runner to go to third. Smith then singled past third to score Lingo for a 6-2 lead.
A couple of batters later, Havas and Maddox delivered back-to-back run-scoring singles with an error in centerfield after the Havas hit allowing another run to score as HA built the 9-2 margin.