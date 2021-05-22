Houston Academy falls one win shy of 3A softball title game

“We lost to a team (here) and came back and beat them and had three big wins up here. They have a lot to feel good about. To finish third at state is something to be proud of.”

The run ended against Plainview and its sophomore pitcher Boswell. After allowing four base runners in the first two innings (three hits, one hit batter), she dominated the final three innings, retiring 10 of the last 11 batters she faced. Boswell struck out five in the game.

“She was a great little pitcher,” Cherry said. “She moved the ball around. She hit her spots.”

The Bears, the visiting team, struck for two runs in the first inning. Mia Tidwell doubled to open the game and two batters later Hannah Regula singled her home. Elaine Puckett followed with a RBI double.

The Raiders cut the margin in half the next half inning as Ansleigh Smith tripled and Alexis Milanowski singled her home.

That would pretty much be the offense for HA in the game.

The Bears, meanwhile, kept growling on offense, scoring in each of the next three innings.

In the second inning, Tidwell had a RBI triple and scored on an error in the outfield during the hit.