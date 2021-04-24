Houston Academy falls to Bayside Academy; two other games rained out

Houston Academy’s offense couldn’t get untracked against Bayside Academy pitcher Collins Terry on Saturday.
Terry pitched a four-hit shutout and added a two-run single on offense to spark the Admirals in a 5-0 win over Houston Academy to capture the best-of-three Class 3A playoff series in Daphne Saturday afternoon.
Houston Academy stayed alive in the best of three series late Friday night, winning 11-5 in the series’ second game after Bayside won the opener 13-3.
Two other baseball series involving Wiregrass teams could not get their decisive third games in on Saturday as rain wiped out both the 4A W.S. Neal-Dale County game at Midland City and the 2A Clarke County at Cottonwood contest.
Both series' third games were moved to Monday afternoon with the Neal-Dale County at 5 p.m. and the Clarke County-Cottonwood at 3:30 p.m.
Houston Academy couldn’t find much luck Saturday against Bayside’s Terry, who didn’t walk a batter and struck out four in his complete-game performance.
All four Raider hits were singles. Braydon Harvin had two of the hits with Sheldon Ott and Jack Waller earning the others.
Tucker Jackson pitched six innings for HA, giving up five runs, but only two earned as two errors proved costly. He struck out seven.
In HA’s second-game win Friday, Ott went all seven innings, allowing five runs, only two earned, and seven hits, while striking out five.
Offensively, Chapman Andrews was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in and Hughes Dean was 3-for-3 with a double. Max Burgreen had two hits, one a double, and three runs batted in. Jackson, Harvin and Griffin McGee all had a single and RBI.
In the series opener, Houston Academy trailed just 4-3 late before Bayside scored nine unanswered runs to pull away to a 10-run mercy rule in six innings.
HA had only four hits – a single each from Jackson, Ott, McGee and JT Ackerman. Ott drove in two and McGee one.
Harvin struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings and allowed only three hits, but gave up seven runs, only four earned as errors plagued the Raiders, who had eight overall in the game.