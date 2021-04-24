Houston Academy falls to Bayside Academy; two other games rained out

Houston Academy’s offense couldn’t get untracked against Bayside Academy pitcher Collins Terry on Saturday.

Terry pitched a four-hit shutout and added a two-run single on offense to spark the Admirals in a 5-0 win over Houston Academy to capture the best-of-three Class 3A playoff series in Daphne Saturday afternoon.

Houston Academy stayed alive in the best of three series late Friday night, winning 11-5 in the series’ second game after Bayside won the opener 13-3.

Two other baseball series involving Wiregrass teams could not get their decisive third games in on Saturday as rain wiped out both the 4A W.S. Neal-Dale County game at Midland City and the 2A Clarke County at Cottonwood contest.

Both series' third games were moved to Monday afternoon with the Neal-Dale County at 5 p.m. and the Clarke County-Cottonwood at 3:30 p.m.

Houston Academy couldn’t find much luck Saturday against Bayside’s Terry, who didn’t walk a batter and struck out four in his complete-game performance.

All four Raider hits were singles. Braydon Harvin had two of the hits with Sheldon Ott and Jack Waller earning the others.