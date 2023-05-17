OXFORD — Houston Academy coach Tony Kirkland didn’t feel his team played its best Wednesday night in a 2-1 opening-game loss to Gordo at Choccolocco Park in the best-of-three Class 3A championship series.

The veteran Raider coach hopes that is a good sign for Game 2 of the series, set for Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field. The Raiders have to win the second game to force the series to a third game immediately after.

“We didn’t play our best game for sure and if we play a little better (Thursday), I feel good about our chances,” Kirkland said. “I thought they (the Green Wave) played as hard as they could play and barely beat us, so I am hoping we will get some rest, play better and hopefully we can play two.”

Kirkland felt Houston Academy made too many mistakes to take the win on Wednesday. The Raiders committed two errors, one leading to the go-ahead run in the fourth, and had some base-running issues.

“We had a couple of base-running blunders off blocked balls by the catcher that we should have moved up,” Kirkland said, indicating that it hindered potential big innings.

A key base-running call was another major issue that Kirkland thought was crucial in the game.

With Houston Academy up 1-0 in the third, Wyatt Shelley doubled to center to lead off the inning. The next batter, J.T. Pitchford, hit a shot to deep center field that was caught by Gordo’s Kyson Pate. Shelley tagged up and went to third. Gordo appealed that he left the bag too soon and the umpires agreed, calling Shelley out.

“He said he left early,” Kirkland said of the umpire. “It wasn’t even close. There wasn’t any reason for him to leave early. We all watched it. I hate that because we would have had a lot of momentum. It could have been a 2-0 lead, but it changed the whole forecast of the game in my opinion.

“Pitchford hits it out there about 385 and Wyatt is on second. He runs hard then trots to third. There was no reason to leave early because the guy couldn’t have thrown him out.”

Gordo used small ball to score both of its runs, which were enough for the one-run win.

“Give them credit as they bunted well,” Kirkland said of the Green Wave, which had four sacrifice bunts, two of which played a role in their two runs. “They got several lead-off hits and then they bunted well to move them up.”

Houston Academy finished with six hits with Wyatt Shelley earning two. The Raiders, though, left eight runners on base.

“We just couldn’t get the hit with runners on,” Kirkland said. “We had several runners that we left on. We flied out way too many times today and made it too easy on them.”

Raider pitcher Adam Boyd gutted through six innings, scattering eight hits and allowing only two runs, with just one earned. He walked only one and didn’t have a strikeout. It was his first loss of the season. He finished with an 11-1 record.

“Adam wasn’t at his best,” Kirkland said. “He couldn’t find his curveball to get into a good groove.”

Houston Academy seized a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Cam Dyer opened the inning with a single and was sacrificed to second on a Will Wells sacrifice bunt. After Boyd struck out, Max Hawker doubled to left to score Dyer.

Wade Shelley was hit by a pitch after the double to put runners at first and second, but Griffin McGee flied out to end the inning.

The Green Wave tied it in the bottom of the third. Brady Jones opened the inning with a walk and was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Will Whitley. Jones moved to third on a ground out for the second out and Baylee Price singled to left to score Jones.

Gordo inched ahead in the fourth, capitalizing on a Raider error that opened the inning on a Brax Garrison grounder to the shortstop. Caleb Jennings sacrificed the runner to second. Austin Baines was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second with one out. Jones then doubled to center to drive in Garrison.

The Raiders put two runners on base with one out in the top of the fifth after singles by McGee and Wyatt Shelley. However, Gordo’s Whitley got two straight ground outs to end the inning.

Gordo threatened in the sixth, putting runners at first and third with one out. Boyd got an infield fly out by Garrison for the second out. Pate, Gordo’s runner at first, took off for second on a stolen base attempt and as he did the batter interfered with the ability of HA’s catcher, Dyer, to throw to second, resulting in an out.

Houston Academy’s McGee reached base with two outs in the seventh on a walk and Wyatt Shelley drilled a ball deep to center, but it was caught just short of the warning track for the game’s final out.