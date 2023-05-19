OXFORD – After winning two close, low-scoring games earlier in the day, Houston Academy couldn’t pull off a high-scoring win in a battle of 2022 state softball champions during a Class 4A winners’ bracket final Friday evening at Choccolocco Park, falling to Orange Beach 10-8.

Houston Academy, last year’s 3A state champions, dropped to Saturday’s 11:45 a.m. losers bracket final. They face the 9 a.m. Brooks-Curry winner. The winner of the 11:45 game meets Orange Beach, last year’s 2A champions, in the state finals at 5 p.m. That team must beat Orange Beach twice to take the title.

A week after playing a 1-0 game in the South Regional finals won by HA, the Raiders and Makos competed in a shootout on Friday as both teams kept answering the other.

Ultimately, it was a two-run Orange Beach top of the seventh that proved to be the difference after Houston Academy had just scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 8 all.

Kaitlynn Robertson singled to open that Orange Beach seventh. K.G. Favors doubled to center to score pinch-runner Brenleigh Harvell. L.C. Robbins sacrificed Favors to third and two batters later Rylie Erwin, a courtesy runner for Favors, scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-8.

In the bottom of the seventh, HA’s Emily Adams reached on a walk on a 3-2 pitch to bring up a clash of all-state players from last year in HA’s Hodges at the plate against Orange Beach pitcher Favors. In a classic battle, it was eight pitches before Favors got Hodges to fly out to third baseman Addy Oldham on a 3-2 pitch to end the game.

Houston Academy finished with 12 hits, three from Adams and two each from Mary Suzan Aman, Ansleigh Smith and Tylaya Lingo. Smith drove in four runs and Lingo two.

Orange Beach had 11 hits with Teagan Revette starring with three hits and four runs batted in. Robertson, Favors and Justine Henderson finished with two each. Favors and Henderson drove in a run each.

Favors went the distance and was the winning pitcher despite giving up 12 hits and eight runs. Only three of the runs were earned. She struck out four and walked four.

HA’s Hodges went 6 2/3 innings in relief of Adams, striking out eight, but also allowing 10 hits and nine runs with eight earned.

The Makos struck quickly in the game, getting solo homers to center field of the bats of Revette and Ava Hood, the No. 2 and No. 3 hitters to start the contest.

The Raiders immediately answered to tie it in the bottom half of the first. HA loaded the bases off a force out, a walk and an error. After Smith hit into a force out at the plate, Lingo earned a two-run single.

Orange Beach retook the lead in the top of the fourth. Favors singled to open the inning and two batters later, Henderson tripled to the right field corner, scoring Favors. Falyn Beebe followed with a RBI double off the centerfield fence, making it 4-2.

Houston Academy overtook the deficit an inning later in the bottom of the fifth, earning three runs to seize a 5-4 lead.

Adams and Hodges singled to open the inning before Emily Maddox doubled off the glove of the centerfielder near the fence to score Adams scored and send AJ Harrison, a courtesy runner of Hodges, to third. Smith followed with a two-run single past the second baseman, making it 5-4 Raiders.

Lingo and Molly Magrino made it six straight hits in the inning with bunt singles, which loaded the bases with nobody out, but a force out at the plate and two strikeouts ended the inning.

Orange Beach answered that inning and upped it one in the top of the sixth to wrestle the lead away at 8-5.

Favors walked to start the inning, but was forced out at second on a bunt by Robbins. Henderson singled and Beebe walked to load the bases. After an infield fly out, Daigle Wilson came to the plate. On the first pitch, HA’s catcher Smith tried to pick off the runner at first, but it was a bad throw and Robbins came in to score to tie the game.

Wilson eventually walked to reload the bases. Teagan then came up with her second big hit, a three-run triple to deep right to give the Makos an 8-5 lead.

Houston Academy answered right back with three in the bottom half to re-tie the game.

Adams singled and Hodges reached on an error to open the inning before Smith delivered a two-run single. A bunt single by Lingo loaded the bases.

With Maddox at the plate, Orange Beach’s Favors uncorked a wild pitch to score Maddox. After a bad throw by the catcher back to the pitcher covering, Mako second baseman Revette recovered it and threw out HA’s Smith at the plate.

With runners at second and third and one out, Favors got two straight strikeouts to end the inning.

Orange Beach then won it with its two runs in the top of the seventh.