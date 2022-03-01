Houston Academy falls to Plainview in Class 3A semifinals

HA got the margin below double digits only once the rest of the way, though it was competitive in the final three quarters being outscored only 42-38.

“We let the pressure get to us, the trapping and not looking where we were passing to each other,” said Houston Academy freshman guard Kadyn Mitchell of the start.

“If we could do the first quarter all over again, I feel like we could have a better chance.”

Both coaches felt Plainview’s experience in the state tournament and HA’s lack of experience showed in the early going.

“We strayed away from our game plan very quickly in the first quarter and kind of settled down,” Whitaker said. “That is a normal thing with teams the first time they are involved in something like this. There is a warming up period to get use to the level of the intensity.”

Coker said of his team, “Our guys were loose. Obviously, Jonah (Williams) and Cole (Millican) were on the last team that was here. A lot of guys were in the student section. Certainly our program being down here was big as we were not overwhelmed by the moment.”