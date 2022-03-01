Houston Academy falls to Plainview in Class 3A semifinals

BIRMINGHAM—At the Southeast Regional Tournament, Houston Academy fell behind early in two straight games, but was able to overcome the quick deficits.
They couldn’t do the same against a more experienced and talented Plainview team on Tuesday morning.
The Bears scored the game’s first seven points and built a double-digit lead within four minutes. The Raiders couldn’t recover in losing to Plainview 59-44 in the Class 3A state semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
Plainview, the 2018 and 2019 state champion, advanced to play in its third state final in four years on Friday afternoon against Winfield, which beat Southside of Selma 60-43.
Houston Academy finished the season with a 22-10 record, while making it to the state tournament for the first times since 1992 and the state semifinals for the first time since 1991.
“It is hard to put into words (what this team means to me) without breaking down,” Houston Academy coach Scott Whitaker said after the game. “I just tried a few minutes ago (in the locker room) and it didn’t work out real well.
“I told them my heartfelt thanks at a level I can’t describe for them bringing me here. For years, I had opportunity knock on the door and we will be out then it would be, ‘Coach, are you going to see the Final Four?’ I always told them, ‘I am not going unless I am taking a team.’ I have been saying that for 28 years and I finally got to take a team and I love it.”
Whitaker, particularly, liked the resiliency his team showed in the postseason.
“The resiliency I saw in these guys at the regional and in this one, it is a characteristic that I overall find missing in our young people today,” Whitaker said.
“Between resiliency and loyalty, I don’t think there are two finer characteristics for a young man to have and I have 11 guys that have got both. A lot of respect for their parents for that and a lot of respect for them (the players) to enhance that.”
The Raiders left the BJCC on Tuesday regretting a poor start. The Bears, behind a 3-pointer each from Cole Millican, Dylan Haymon and Luke Smith and their pressure defense, seized a 17-4 lead with 3:54 to go in the first quarter.
“I thought we played really good early,” Plainview head coach Robi Coker said. “I thought our energy and effort was great. I challenged the guys to bring their energy and I thought in the first quarter it was very evident.”
The Raiders, conversely, struggled in the opening four minutes against Plainview’s full-court press and trapping defense, turning it over six times and making only 2-of-6 shots. They would finish the opening quarter 3-of-10 from the floor with eight turnovers as the Bears led 17-6.
HA got the margin below double digits only once the rest of the way, though it was competitive in the final three quarters being outscored only 42-38.
“We let the pressure get to us, the trapping and not looking where we were passing to each other,” said Houston Academy freshman guard Kadyn Mitchell of the start.
“If we could do the first quarter all over again, I feel like we could have a better chance.”
Both coaches felt Plainview’s experience in the state tournament and HA’s lack of experience showed in the early going.
“We strayed away from our game plan very quickly in the first quarter and kind of settled down,” Whitaker said. “That is a normal thing with teams the first time they are involved in something like this. There is a warming up period to get use to the level of the intensity.”
Coker said of his team, “Our guys were loose. Obviously, Jonah (Williams) and Cole (Millican) were on the last team that was here. A lot of guys were in the student section. Certainly our program being down here was big as we were not overwhelmed by the moment.”
After seizing the 17-4 lead, Plainview went cold for six minutes and 20 seconds, but HA couldn’t capitalize much, scoring just two baskets to cut it to 17-8.
The Bears wouldn’t have another cold spell the rest of the game. In fact, they warmed back up with seven straight points to build a 24-8 lead and would maintain a comfortable margin the rest of the way.
Whitaker said the Raiders’ inability to capitalize on the rare cold spell by the Bears early in the second quarter was a wasted opportunity.
“That is not somebody that you can miss on offensive opportunities against and still stay in the game,” said Whitaker, noting the efficiency of the Bears offense.
The Bears opened up a 20-point advantage (44-24) midway in the third quarter but the Raiders made a surge to cut it to 12 at 48-36 with 6:53 left behind a 9-0 run.
Rod Jackson had a fastbreak layup and Kadyn Mitchell hit two free throws near the end of the third quarter. Mitchell hit a floater, Jackson hit 1-of-2 free throws and Kamryn Mitchell, Kadyn’s older brother, knocked down two free throws in the early part of the fourth quarter.
Plainview, which ran a motion halfcourt offense most of the game, pulled the margin back out as Smith drove in the lane for a basket and knocked down a trey to push the gap out to 17 with 6:08 left. HA worked it down to 13 with 3:21 left, but couldn’t get any closer.
Smith, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, led Plainview with 20 points and seven rebounds. Millican, a senior guard who was the Class 3A state player of the year last season, finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.
Houston Academy had only four players score, led by Kadyn Mitchell’s 16. Kamryn Mitchell followed with 11, Adam Kesserwani had nine and Jackson eight. Kesserwani tied with Kadyn Mitchell with a team-high six rebounds.
For the game, Plainview hit 45.3 percent from the floor (24-of-53), including 34.6 on 3-pointers (9-of-26) and attempted 12 more shots than the Raiders. HA hit 39.0 overall (16-of-41) and 27.3 percent on 3-pointers (3-of-11), but did outscore the Bears at the foul line (9-of-15 to 2-of-3).
After struggling with turnovers in the opening two periods, the Raiders limited the mistakes in the second half and finished with 16 for the game.
The Raiders lose only three seniors, though two are their biggest players. Kadyn Mitchell said HA players can build off Tuesday’s experience.
“We can use this to build going forward but we have a young team and we can’t say, ‘Hey we made it to the Final Four. Let’s go to the state championship game next year’” Mitchell said.
“We have to take it game-by-game, piece-by-piece. It all starts in the summer. That’s when the focus and hard work starts. If we do make it back here, it would be amazing, and maybe we can take that last step.”